DESUS & MERO Set Their Eyes On An EGOT With Guest Lin-Manuel Miranda

SHOWTIME has released the latest episode of DESUS & MERO for free online sampling, on streaming platforms and on demand. In the episode, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero continue their EGOT mission, setting their sights on scoring a Tony® Award with the help of Academy Award® nominee and Grammy®, Emmy® and Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda. The episode is available for free now on YouTube and SHO.com. Upcoming guests include BLACK MONDAY star Regina Hall, Anthony Anderson, Julian Edelman, Schoolboy Q and Ice Cube. The series airs Mondays and Thursdays at 11 p.m. ET/PT until its summer hiatus beginning August 5.

The episode featuring Miranda is also available across multiple television and streaming providers' devices, websites, applications and authenticated online services and their free On Demand channels. In addition, it is available for free on the Showtime stand-alone service website www.showtime.com.

Longtime acquaintances Desus Nice (Daniel Baker) and The Kid Mero (Joel Martinez) reconnected online in the early days of Twitter, where they unleashed their potent personalities and found themselves kindred spirits. That led to stints on Complex and MTV, the Bodega Boys podcast, and a daily late-night show on Viceland, developing a feverish following. The quick-witted duo brings a distinct voice to late night, delivering smart and comedic commentary on any and all topics, that keeps audiences buzzing. Desus and Mero continue to host their Bodega Boys podcast.

Produced for Showtime by JAX Media, DESUS & MERO is executive produced by Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez and Victor Lopez. To learn more about DESUS & MERO, visit SHO.COM, follow on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and join the conversation using #DESUSandMERO.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, DIRECTV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation™ Vue, and Youtube TV or directly at www.showtime.com.

Photo: Greg Endries/SHOWTIME





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You