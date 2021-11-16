DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film Sets Digital & Blu-Ray Release

Ben Platt steps back into Evan Hansen's shoes one last time with an incredible final performance in the powerful film adaptation of the remarkable generation-defining Broadway musical that broke records at the Music Box Theatre, Dear Evan Hansen, available to own for the first time on Digital November 23, 2021 and on Blu-ray™ and DVD December 7, 2021 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Just in time for the holidays, fans and newcomers alike can experience at home the emotional journey of self-discovery and familial relationships that take us back to our vulnerable teenage years and reminds us all of our inherent need for human connection, no matter how big or small. Get ready to come a little closer to the entire cast and go behind the scenes with Dear Evan Hansen on Digital, Blu-rayTM and DVD - with over an hour of brand-new bonus content including an in-depth look at the music of the film, one-of-a-kind mini documentaries with cast, Ben Platt's personal reflection on his character, and a never-before-seen making of featurette with cast and crew.

Tony®, Grammy® and Emmy® Award winner Ben Platt reprises his role as an anxious, isolated high schooler aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Stephen Chbosky, Dear Evan Hansen features music and lyrics by the Oscar®, Grammy® and Tony®-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), including two brand new songs and the iconic anthem "You Will Be Found."

The all-new musical drama also showcases an all-star supporting cast including Academy® Award winner Julianne Moore (Still Alice), Academy® Award nominee Amy Adams (Enchanted), Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart), Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Nik Dodani ("Atypical"), Colton Ryan ("Little Voice"), Danny Pino ("Law & Order: SVU"), and DeMarius Copes (Broadway's Mean Girls).

The new format released will include featurettes, including Songs To Be Seen, the journey behind the scenes to get an exclusive look at each song featured in Dear Evan Hansen and what they mean to the cast and crew

Looking Through the Lens: The Making of Dear Evan Hansen documentary will show a look at the filmmakers and new cast members that have come together within the Dear Evan Hansen family to bring such an incredible story from stage to screen. From Costume Designer Sekinah Brown's pieces to Jamaica Craft's choreography, Director Stephen Chbosky's insight and Beth Mickle's production design - we see a holistic representation of the filmmaker's production process.

Finals, the Stars In Our Eyes will discuss how for so many, this production was their first working environment after many months, in a time where we all felt the need for connection. Witness the exploding artistry that came to life on set as both cast and crew began to find themselves again through collaborative creativity.

The Blu-Ray and digital release will include Sincerely, Ben Platt, an interview with Ben Platt as he reflects on finding his voice through a character that very much mirrored his own teenage experience, how that role brought him international acclaim and what bringing his run as the character Evan Hansen to an end ultimately feels like.