DEAR EVAN HANSEN Announces Tour Stops and Complete Cast

The Dear Evan Hansen tour is gearing up to hit the road. Find out where you can catch it!

Dear Evan Hansen will begin performances in September 2018 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (September 25 - October 13, 2018), followed by engagements in Los Angeles (October 17 - November 25, 2018) and San Francisco (December 5 - December 30, 2018). Tickets for these three cities go on sale tomorrow, June 8 (10:00 am PT / 11:00 am MT). For ticketing information, please go to www.dearevanhansen.com.

The first year of the tour route is as follows, with additional cities to be announced at a later date:

Denver, CO Denver Center for the Performing Arts - 9/25/18-10/13/18 Buell Theatre

Los Angeles, CA Ahmanson Theatre 10/17/18-11/25/18

Tempe, AZ ASU Gammage 11/27/18-12/2/18

San Francisco, CA The Curran 12/5/18-12/30/18

Costa Mesa, CA Segerstrom Center 1/1/19-1/13/19

Las Vegas, NV The Smith Center 1/15/19-1/20/19

Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre 1/23/19-2/2/19

Des Moines, IA Des Moines Civic Center 2/5/19-2/10/19

Chicago, IL Oriental Theatre 2/12/19-3/10/19

Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center 3/12/19-3/17/19

Charlotte, NC Belk Theatre - Blumenthal Performing Arts 3/19/19-3/24/19

Ft. Lauderdale, FL Broward Center for the Arts 3/26/19-4/7/19

Tampa, FL Straz Center 4/9/19-4/14/19

Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center 4/16/19-4/21/19

Atlanta, GA The Fox Theatre 4/23/19-4/28/19

Cincinnati, OH Aronoff Center 4/30/19-5/12/19

Buffalo, NY Shea's Performing Arts Center 5/14/19-5/19/19

Pittsburgh, PA Pittsburgh Cultural Trust - Heinz Hall 5/21/19-5/26/19

Minneapolis, MN The Orpheum 5/28/19-6/9/19

Cleveland, OH Playhouse Square - Connor Palace 6/11/19-6/30/19

Greenville, SC Peace Center 7/2/19-7/7/19

Boston, MA Boston Opera House 7/10/19-8/4/19

D.C. The Kennedy Center 8/6/19-9/8/19

The complete casting for the Tony Award-winning musical's First National Tour includes. stage and TV star Jessica Phillips as 'Heidi Hansen', Tony Award-nominee Christiane Noll as 'Cynthia Murphy', and Broadway veteran Aaron Lazar as 'Larry Murphy.' Marrick Smith and Maggie McKenna round out the Murphy family (as Connor and Zoe, respectively), with Jared Goldsmith as 'Jared Kleinman' and Phoebe Koyabe as 'Alana Beck' completing the on-stage company. They join the previously announced Ben Levi Ross in the title role.

The cast also includes Stephen Christopher Anthony (as the Evan alternate) along with understudies Ashley De La Rosa, Noah Kieserman, Jane Pfitsch, Coleen Sexton and Maria Wirries. Maggie McKenna is appearing with the permission of Actors' Equity Association. The Producers gratefully acknowledge Actors' Equity Association for its assistance of this production.

For more information about the tour, please visit www.dearevanhansen.com.

In addition to the touring production and the record-breaking Broadway production, Dear Evan Hansen will launch its first international production in Canada, in March 2019 at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You