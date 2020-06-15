Contestant Bailey Dorr Has Got Her 'Eye on the Prize' - Next on Stage

The Next on Stage competition is narrowing down and we got the chance to chat with the contestants still in the race to win the grand prize!

Bailey Dorr, a 2023 graduate of Carlisle High School, has been showing off her talents week after week!

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I've got my eye on the prize.....to someday, be on Broadway!

What have you been doing during quarantine?

I have started a segment called "Quarantine Theatre", each day, for the past 45 (and counting) days, I have been recording a new Broadway song with props and costumes! It has been a HUGE hit and I have been featured on local TV stations!

What is your favorite musical and why?

Legally Blonde. This was the first musical I ever saw on tour. I was only 4 years old!

Inspired by your favorite network TV singing contests, the site invited high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

Voting for the top 5 is now open! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote!

Voting for High School will close at 11:59 PM ET on Wednesday, June 17th. Voting for College will close on 11:59 PM ET on Thursday June 18th.

Then tune in for the results LIVE as the judges watch the performances and pick someone from the bottom three to be saved to compete for the top 10! Live shows will air Thursday at 8 PM (high school) and Friday at 8PM (college.)

