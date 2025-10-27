Contest: Enter to Win Tickets to WORKING GIRL at La Jolla Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Enter for a chance to win a pair of tickets to world-premiere musical Working Girl! BroadwayWorld is giving away two tickets to see La Jolla Playhouse's production of the new musical, featuring an original score by Cyndi Lauper.

Tess McGill is a Staten Island secretary with big dreams and even bigger ideas, but when her scheming boss Katharine Parker steals one, Tess seizes the chance to prove herself, making a bold business move that could change her life forever.

This sharp and hilarious adaptation of the iconic 1988 film features an exhilarating original score by the legendary Cyndi Lauper, a smart, fresh book from award-winning playwright Theresa Rebeck, and direction by our own Tony Award-winning Christopher Ashley. Working Girl is just as much about the power of friendship as it is about chasing ambition and success. Don’t miss it. For more information on Working Girl, click here.