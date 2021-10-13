Composers Concordance to Present WOODWIND MOTION

On November 5th at 7:30pm, Composers Concordance will present Woodwind Motion, a concert event pairing new music for woodwind quintet with an array of contemporary dance choreographies.

Focusing attention on both the sonic range and myriad techniques of contemporary woodwind playing, the program will be performed by the acclaimed Sylvan Winds, together with a team of dancer-choreographers led by Composers Concordance's Dance Director Max Pollak, who was recently depicted on a U.S. Postage Stamp!

Featured compositions include 'Invisible, The Wind' by Carolyn Steinberg, 'Serendipity for 3 tap dancers/body percussionists and woodwind quintet' by Gene Pritsker, and 'Song for An Unconquerable Soul' by Anthony Branker. This performance marks the New York premiere of Stanley Babin's 'Overture' for woodwind quintet. This is an early work that shows influences of Babin's training in composition with Lee Hoiby. Short and witty, it relies on the skills of the players to balance its complex rhythmic variations.

All attendees must prove vaccination in accordance with NYC regulations.

The concert will also be live-streamed on the Composers Concordance Facebook Page.

Details:

Woodwind Motion

Friday, November 5

7:30pm ET

Greenwich House

46 Barrow St.

New York, NY 10014

TICKETS

$15 in advance

$20 at the door

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/234769368708084

Live Stream: https://www.facebook.com/ComposersConcordance/live_videos/