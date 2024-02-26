Complete Cast Set For HELL'S KITCHEN on Broadway

The complete cast has been revealed for the Broadway premiere of the new musical HELL’S KITCHEN, set to begin performances next month!

Joining the previously announced Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean, Brandon Victor Dixon, Kecia Lewis, Chris Lee, and Maleah Joi Moon – are Chad Carstarphen (Ray/Ensemble/u/s Davis), Reid Clarke (Ensemble), Chloe Davis (Ensemble), Nico DeJesus (Ensemble), Timothy L. Edwards (Ensemble), Vanessa Ferguson (Tiny/Ensemble), David Guzman (Ensemble), Jakeim Hart (Q/Ensemble), Jackie Leon (Jessica/Ensemble), Raechelle Manalo (Ensemble), Sarah Parker (Ensemble), Niki Saludez (Ensemble), Nyseli Vega (Millie/Ensemble/u/s Jersey), Lamont Walker II (‘Riq/Ensemble/u/s Knuck), Rema Webb (Crystal/Ensemble/u/s Miss Liza Jane) with Desmond Sean Ellington, Badia Farha,Gianna Harris, Takia “ Tiki” Hopson, Jade Milan, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, William Roberson, Donna Vivino, and Oscar Whitney Jr. representing our team of understudies and swings.

HELL’S KITCHEN is conceived by the innovative mind of 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, with music and lyrics by Keys, book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, music supervision by Emmy and Grammy Award winner Adam Blackstone, music consulting by two-time Tony and Emmy winner Tom Kitt, choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown and direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif.

There’s a place where the rhythm of the city is music, where every corner has a story, and every window is a kaleidoscope. Where a girl can step out of her apartment and find the world. That’s Hell’s Kitchen, a new musical from 16-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys that’s about to make Broadway feel brand new.

Cast Biographies

Shoshana Bean (Jersey) was last seen starring opposite Billy Crystal in Broadway’s Mr. Saturday Night. Tony & Grammy nominated for her role as Susan Young, she has previously starred on Broadway as Elphaba in Wicked and Jenna in Waitress. Her 6 independent studio albums and EP’s have landed her on top of the iTunes and Billboard charts, including the peak position of #1 on the Billboard Jazz Chart. She has sold out concerts around the globe and lent her voice to countless films and television shows, a few of which include: Sing, Sing 2, Enchanted, Jersey Boys, Glee and Galavant. Shoshana made her Broadway debut in the original cast of Hairspray, appeared Off-Broadway in the 2000 revival of Godspell, and in Songs for a New World at City Center Encores. She won an IRNE Award for her performance as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl and earned a Jeff Award nomination for her portrayal of CeeCee Bloom in the pre-Broadway musical production of Beaches. She has appeared in Bloodline, Bill and Ted Face The Music, and recently filmed a solo concert special for PBS. Bean will next be seen starring in Alicia Keys’ new musical, Hell’s Kitchen.

Brandon Victor Dixon (Davis) is an Emmy, Grammy (2x), and Tony (2x) Award Nominated Actor and Producer. He has produced multiple works including the Tony Award winning Hedwig and the Angry Inch starring Neil Patrick Harris and Tribeca film selection, the political thriller, 88 (Now available on all streaming platforms.)A Presidential Scholar Semi-finalist, Brandon studied at the British Academy of Dramatic Acting in Oxford, and is a graduate of Columbia University. Broadway: Hamilton, Shuffle Along (Tony nom.), The Color Purple (Tony nom.), Motown The Musical (Grammy nom.), Kander and Ebb’s Chicago; The Scottsboro Boys (Olivier, Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and Audelco noms.), Hell’s Kitchen. TV: NBC’s “The Best Man,” Judas in NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar.” Terry Silver on the Starz hit drama “Power,” Netflix’s “She’s Gotta Have it,” Amazon’s Modern Love, ABC’s “The Good Wife,” NBC’s “This Is Us,” Disney’s “Firebuds,” Peacock’s “The Best Man.” FILM: 88 (Starz, Hulu, Apple).

Kecia Lewis (Miss Liza Jane) made her Broadway debut at 18 years old in the original company of Dreamgirls, directed by Michael Bennett. Her other Broadway credits include The Gospel at Colonus (with Morgan Freeman), Big River, Ain’t Misbehavin’ (standby for Nell Carter), Once on This Island (OBC), The Drowsy Chaperone (OBC), Chicago, Leap of Faith (OBC), Cinderella (as Marie/Fairy Godmother) and most recently Children of a Lesser God (directed by Kenny Leon). Off Broadway she has starred in the title role of Mother Courage, The Skin of Our Teeth (Obie Award) Dessa Rose at Lincoln Center (Drama Desk award nomination), and Marie and Rosetta (Lortel & Drama League nominations/ Obie Award winner). Her work on the last season of “Mad About You” was loved by fans and critics alike. Further television credits include Guest Star and recurring roles on “Law & Order,” “Law & Order SVU” (recurring), “Madam Secretary,” “Royal Pains,” “Limitless,” “Conviction,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “Blue Bloods,” “SMILF,” “The Blacklist,” “The Passage” (recurring), and the Hulu series, “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” (recurring). As a vocalist Kecia has performed in Canada, Switzerland, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Russia. Kecia can also be seen on Amazon in “With Love” and HBO Max’s “And Just Like That...” Kecia can also be seen in Evan Parter’s The Independentalongside Brian Cox, Jodie Turner-Smith and John Cena which is now streaming on Peacock.

Chris Lee (Knuck). Broadway debut! Off-Broadway: Hell’s Kitchen. Hamilton (Chicago). Film: Play Dead, Back to Lyla, Single Car Crashes. TV: “Legacies,” “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (CW); “The Chi” (Showtime); “Scream” (MTV); “S.W.A.T” (CBS); “Empire” (Fox). Chris is also a musical artist, whose music can be streamed on all media platforms. Actor, singer, songwriter, musician, producer, screenwriter, poker player; the kid is crazy. All Glory to God. Gabby, Bryce, Blaire, and Beautiful, you’re my world. @theofficialchrislee

Maleah Joi Moon (Ali) recently closed out their professional debut in the Off-Broadway lead role of "Ali" in Alicia Keys' musical, Hell’s Kitchen. Maleah will be reprising their role in the Broadway transfer at The Shubert. They made a splash as an exciting new face that showcased their range and vocal ability in 2022's ABC/Disney Discovery Showcase and starred in Mystic Christmas. They are repped by Buchwald Talent Agency and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

Chad Carstarphen (Ray/Ensemble/u/s Davis). Broadway debut! Off-Broadway: Hell’s Kitchen (Public); Between the Bars (HERE Arts Center); Evensong (APAC); The Conscientious Objector (Theatre Row); El Bolero Was My Downfall, Neon Baby (Pregones/PRTT). National tour: In the Heights (first national tour). Regional: Kiss My Aztec!, Broke-ology. Film: Landing Up, Dumped. TV: "Sesame Street”, “The Equalizer”. Love to Mom, Ivan, and Wade! This one is for Dad, the late Victor Carstarphen. Many thanks to Alicia Keys, Michael Greif, Kristoffer Diaz, and Camille Brown. “HK!!!” @chadcarstarphen

Reid Clarke (Ensemble). Off-Broadway: Hell’s Kitchen; The Seagull (assoc. director); Black No More; Miss You Like Hell (asst. choreographer); The Fortress of Solitude; Cabin in the Sky (Encores!). National tours: Fela!. Regional: Trading Places (Alliance Theater), The Wiz (The Muny),Staggerlee; Man in the Ring (movement director). TV: “The Get Down,” “Dickinson,” “The Wiz: Live!,” “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.” Film: Coming 2 America, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Other credits: The Metropolitan Opera: Porgy and Bess; Wynton Marsalis

Chloe Davis (Ensemble) is thrilled to be performing and living her Broadway dreams! Broadway: Paradise Square. Theater/Dance: Hell’s Kitchen (The Public); Champion (The Met Opera); Porgy and Bess (The Met Opera); Cabin In The Sky (NY City Center); All Shock Up (The Muny), PHILADANCO; Camille A. Brown and Dancers. TV/Film: “Harlem” (Amazon); “Tell Me A Story” (Paramount+); “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” (NBC); Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix); Uprooted: The Journey of Jazz Dance (HBO); Choreography: “Late Night with Seth Meyers”; A New Brain (Barrington Stage), Aint’ Misbehavin’ (The REV); Paradise Square (Broadway, Associate Choreographer); for colored girls (The Public, Associate Choreographer). Chloe received the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Choreography and Broadway Black’s “The Award” for Best Choreography. She is developing an evening length choreographic work called, The Memorial and is the author of The Queens’ English, The LGBTQIA+ Dictionary of Lingo and Colloquial Phrases. www.thequeensenglishus.com

Nico DeJesus (Ensemble) he/him. Fallin’ all over in Newsies. Showed A Woman’s Worth in Pretty Woman. Helped Juliet do the Unthinkable in &Juliet. No Superwoman but is Antman. No One without God, parents, Greg, MSA, and my bud Mac. For my Godsister Chelsea. @Nicoofjesus

Timothy L. Edwards (Ensemble. Hawaii native and dancer for Camille A. Brown & Dancers. Commercial works

include “Harlem” on Amazon Prime; “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” on NBC; Porgy & Bess, Fire Shut Up in My Bones and Champion at the Metropolitan Opera; and The Wiz at the Muny. Edwards is honored to be a part of Hell’s Kitchen!

Vanessa Ferguson (Tiny/Ensemble) is a classically trained musician born in Brooklyn, New York, yet nutured in Greensboro, NC. There, she cultivated a career as an international performer & recording artist, toured with Hip Hop Legend Big Daddy Kane & participated as a contestant & semi finalist on NBC's hit show, The Voice/(Team: Alicia Keys). She's sold out shows in New York/DC/North Carolina, completed residency at The LAN Club, one of the world's largest venues in Beijing, China & has also Traveled as a touring vocalist in Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece, Croatia, Turkey, the Carribean, Mexico, & South American regions with BB King's All Star Band. Ms. Ferguson has also been a featured artist in the National Historic Preservation Society's Tribute Performances in honor of the late, great jazz legend, Nina Simone. Her latest singles, "Whatever You Want" & "Cant Let You," are available on all digital streaming plateforms. Vanessa is looking forward to her Broadway debut as "Tiny" in Alicia Key's play Hell's Kitchen.

David Guzman (Ensemble). Broadway: Hamilton, Newsies. Film/TV: Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story (Tino), Better Nate than Ever, 76th Annual Tony Awards. Founder of Playspace (IG @playspace.nyc). Endless love to my wife Karla, my fam, Mom, Dad, Jacob, Liana, Elisa and agents CTG. @D_Guzz (IG)

Jakeim Hart (Q/Ensemble). Broadway: Almost Famous (Dennis Hope, understudy Russell). Off-Broadway: Sing Street (NYTW), Saturday Night (Second Stage). Regional: We Live in Cairo (A.R.T.). Television: “Blue Bloods” (CBS), “The Affair” (Showtime). Debut EP Bad Country coming soon to streaming. Proudly on the autism spectrum. For Keith Hart. @jakeim_hart

Jackie Leon (Jessica/Ensemble) is a New York-based performer and playwright making their Broadway debut! Jackie originated the role of "Jessica" in their Off-Broadway debut at The Public Theater. They've performed in projects with Ars Nova, National Black Theater, National 24 Hour Play Festival, The Tank, JACK NY, Latinx Playwriting Circle and MCC's Fresh Play Festival. As a writer Jackie's work materializes itself through surrealism, science-fiction, absurdism and horror exploring themes of miscommunication, oppression and desire. To actualize a daydream through theatre is at present their most precious life's purpose. Insta: jackie.n.leon

Raechelle Manalo (Ensemble) she/her Broadway debut! Off-Broadway: Hell's Kitchen. Select dance: Ballet Hispanico's BHdos, Headlights Theater, MeenMoves, and the Paul Taylor Dance Company. SUNY Purchase, BFA. Endless love and gratitude to my family, friends, CESD, and the entire HK team. Mabuhay! @raechelle_m

Sarah Parker (Ensemble). Broadway: The WHO’s Tommy (asst. choreographer), How to Dance in Ohio (asst. choreographer), Camelot (assoc. choreographer), Fiddler on the Roof. Tour: Mob Leader in Jesus Christ Superstar. Off-Broadway: Hell’s Kitchen. Regional: The WHO's Tommy (Goodman Theatre), How to Dance in Ohio (Syracuse Stage). Dance: Camille A. Brown and Dancers. TV: Harlem, Modern Love, Jesus Christ Superstar LIVE, Mozart in the Jungle. Improvisation teacher and arts writer with an MA in Journalism from NYU. @sfp9589

Niki Saludez (Ensemble), from the DMV to NYC, is a dancer, educator, and choreographer with over a decade of experience in his craft. Niki's artistic style is a culmination of years training in hip hop dance, street styles, contemporary dance, and music. His passions for people, movement, and the arts have taken him along the east coast and across the country in a journey to build community and uplift others, both in their craft and in life. Niki has been a part of works by artists including Don Diablo, Katy Perry, and will now be making his Broadway debut in Hell's Kitchen after performing in the show's opening run at The Public Theater. Niki has also trained and featured in works with the companies tedted Performance Group, directed by Teddy Tedholm, and Soul Project Dance Company, directed by Candace Brown. Niki has taught and worked with a diverse group of students of all ages and experience. He has been a faculty member at Broadway Dance Center, Gibney Dance's outreach program Hands are for Holding, and Sitka Fine Arts Camp, sharing spaces where dancers feel safe to explore and challenge limiting mindsets, and to expand on their skills and unique voices as artists.

Nyseli Vega (Millie/Ensemble/u/s Jersey) is a Dominican-American multi hyphenate artist based in NYC making her Broadway debut!! Some proud credits include: working with John Leguizamo on undisclosed new works (The Public.) Torched! (PRTT- Off-Broadway), BATSU! (Japanese style improv show),Carmen La Cubana (Thèâtre Du Châtele in Paris), One Day the Musical (Off-Broadway), High Maintenance (HBO), OITNB (NETFLIX), The Odd Years(DominiRican Productions), Nyseli also co-created/produced and performed with the successful powerhouse vocal group ‘Ménage Music’ throughout reputable venues in NYC. Nyseli is also a Board member for the Latiné Musical Theatre Lab advocating, uplifting and elevating Latiné stories to be regularly included in the musical theatre cannon. Nyseli takes pride in encouraging non-linear paths to success and fulfillment. Her mission is to light common ground so others feel elevated in their humanity.

Lamont Walker II (‘Riq/Ensemble/u/s Knuck). Broadway: MJ the Musical (original Broadway cast, Jermaine Jackson).

Disney’s Hercules (Paper Mill Playhouse, Hercules Standby). He holds a BFA in musical theatre from Point Park University. Ase’ and to God! @lamontwalkerii

Rema Webb (Crystal/Ensemble/u/s Miss Liza Jane). Most recently, Rema was the Vocal Supervisor and arranged 2 songs for the Movie Rustin, currently on Netflix. Broadway Credits: Fat Ham, The Music Man, Escape to Margaritaville, The Color Purple, Violet, The Book of Mormon, The Lion King, Ragtime. Off-B’way/Regional credits: Children of Eden, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill, Unmasked, The Cradle Will Rock, The Colored Museum, A New Brain, Being Alive.

Rema's life work is Teaching and Mentoring young people. She is the Founder/Executive of On Broadway Performing Arts Training Program. On Broadway provides acting, singing, dance classes to young people ages 6 to 16. www.onbroadway-patp.com @remawebb

Desmond Sean Ellington (u/s Ray/Davis) is incredibly excited to make his Broadway debut in Hell’s Kitchen. Off-Broadway: Hell’s Kitchen (The Public). National Tour: Hamilton (2nd National). Regional: Born For This (Alliance Theatre/Arena Stage). VO: When He Looked At Me (Audiobook). Much love to my family, my team, and my entire HK cast & crew. IG: @desmondseanellington

Badia Farha (u/s Miss Liza Jane/Crystal/Millie) is elated to be back on Broadway in Hell’s Kitchen! Broadway: School of Rock. Broadway Tours: Little Shop of Horrors, Rent. Off- Broadway: Hell’s Kitchen, The Gospel According to Heather, Sistas, Things to Ruin, We The People, and Rewrite. Regional: Joy, Windfall, Mystery of Edwin Drood, Broadway Bounty Hunter, The Wiz, Sister Act, and Dreamgirls to name a few. TV: “FBI Most Wanted,” A Gifted Man, “Americas Got Talent,” Punk!. Music available on all downloadable sites. M.A. NYU. Love to my family and everyone who makes this is a fun journey.www.BadiaFarha.com @BadiaFarha.com

Gianna Harris (u/s Ali/Jessica/Tiny) She/They is excited to be at the legendary Shubert. Credits include: The Public: Hell’s Kitchen. Broadway: School of Rock The Musical. Off-Broadway: The Perfect Fit The Musical. National tours: School of Rock The Musical. Film: Mighty Oak. TV: “FBI: Most Wanted” Favorite things: cats, books, and coffee. She is passionate about LGBTQIA and BLM. Insta: @thegiannaharris

TAKIA “TIKI” HOPSON (Swing) Takia “Tiki” Hopson is a native of Atlanta, GA and is honored to be making her Broadway Debut with Hell’s Kitchen! Tiki previously made her National Tour debut with the First National Tour of TINA: The Tina Turner Musical (Ikette, Ensemble).

Jade Milan (u/s Ali/Jessica/Tiny) is an alumnus of Baltimore School of the Arts and child entertainer. Credits:

Disney’s The Lion King (Broadway, Las Vegas). Milan furthered her career singing, touring and as part of a collaborative writing team for K. MICHELLE and Willow Smith. She was a contestant on Fox’s “The Four.”

Onyxx Noel (Swing) she/her is a girl on fire who twirled from Newark, DE to Uarts (Dance BFA). Now in the empire state, she is ready to shine in her Broadway debut. This superwoman has brought her black girl magic to Camille A. Brown & Dancers, Porgy & Bess (Met Opera), In the Heights (Warner Bros.), Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix). No one can get in the way of what she feels for her parents, family, fur baby Graham, & Jermaine “Sheek” Dean. ~ CESD ~ @onyxxnoel ~ #coveredbyChrist ~ Deuteronomy 28:6

Susan Oliveras (u/s Millie/ Crystal). Broadway debut! Three things will last forever—faith, hope, and love—and the greatest of these is love. Off Broadway: Hell’s Kitchen, Suffs. Film/TV: The Duke & Duchess of Queens, In The Heights, “Bull,” “The Blacklist.” Ephesians 3:16-19 @SusanOliveras

Aaron Nicholas Patterson (Swing) is so grateful to be back on Broadway with this iconic team. You might have seen him in Ain’t Too Proud (Broadway) and New York, New York! (Broadway) To God be the glory! Let’s change lives and open hearts!

William Roberson (Swing), a Memphis native, earned his BFA in Dance from Howard University. He’s collaborated with renowned dance companies like Camille A Brown & Dancers and Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, gracing prestigious venues such as the Metropolitan Opera and Shakespeare in the Park. Offstage, he's a production for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and a Pilates mat instructor. With appearances in Billy Porter's "Children" video and electrifying performances across New York City, prepare to be captivated by William’s mesmerizing presence on Broadway.

Donna Vivino (Jersey Standby) made her Broadway debut age 8 in Les Misérables (Original Young Cosette - cast recording). Other Broadway credits:Wicked (Elphaba) Hairspray, Fame Becomes Me, Saturday Night Fever. Upcoming Film: Ezra. Thanks DGRW and Lohne/Graham Management. Director www.broadway-unlimited.com. Instagram: @donnavivino. For my son Hendrix.

OSCAR WHITNEY JR. (u/s ‘Riq/Q/Ray/Knuck). Broadway Debut! Off-Broadway: Hell’s Kitchen. Regional: Shrek The Musical, Into The Woods, Tarzan.International: Disney Cruise Line. Oscar would like to thank his friends, family, Frederick, and Aisha. For Kyle. IG: @oscarwhitneyjr