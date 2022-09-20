Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Comic Shelly Colman Announced At Ladies Night Showcase At Comedy In Harlem, September 24

The event is sponsored by 108 Soul – the popular online R&B and classic hip-hop music platform featuring hits from yesterday, today and the future.

Sep. 20, 2022  

Comic Shelly Colman Announced At Ladies Night Showcase At Comedy In Harlem, September 24

Comedian Shelly Colman (2021 Boston Comedy Festival) will be among the performers on Saturday, September 24th at the monthly Ladies Night live comedy showcase at Comedy In Harlem in Manhattan.

Shelly - a Brooklyn native who won the Newcomer prize in the National Grand Champion Ladies of Laughter Competition - will be joined at the 8:00pm show by host Nicky Sunshine (The Nick Cannon Show) and fellow performers: Cherryann Trinidad, Debbie Bazza, and Shatara Curry. (Performers subject to change). Comedy In Harlem - Harlem's new home for stand up comedy.- is located at 508 E. 117th Street (east of Pleasant Ave.)

Admission is $25.00 with food & beverages available for purchase. The venue adheres to current COVID safety guidelines. Ages 16 & over and for reservations and further information go to comedyinharlem.com or call 347-766-3001.

The event is sponsored by 108 Soul - the popular online R&B and classic hip-hop music platform featuring hits from yesterday, today and the future. Comedy In Harlem - NYC's only Black owned comedy club - can be reached by taking the #6 subway to 116th Street in Manhattan and the M116 crosstown bus or the M15 bus on First Avenue. Parking is available at the adjacent East River Plaza shopping center. For more information, contact: info@comedyinharlem.com.


Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Alley Theatre to Kick Off the Holiday Season with a New Adaptation of A CHRISTMAS CAROLAlley Theatre to Kick Off the Holiday Season with a New Adaptation of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
September 20, 2022

The Alley Theatre has announced the cast of Alley’s holiday tradition, Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. This brand-new adaptation by Artistic Director Rob Melrose is now coming to life on stage under his direction. Performances of A Christmas Carol begin Friday, November 18 and run through Friday, December 30 in the Hubbard Theatre.
Hammer Theatre Center to Present MACBETH & FRANKENSTEIN This HalloweenHammer Theatre Center to Present MACBETH & FRANKENSTEIN This Halloween
September 20, 2022

Just in time for the witching season, Hammer Theatre Center will present the renowned troupe Actors From The London Stage, performing Shakespeare’s chilling tale of power, envy, and ambition, Macbeth. Hammer Theatre Center will present on its mainstage the National Theatre Live screening of Frankenstein.
Photos: First Look at Pittsburgh Opera's RUSALKAPhotos: First Look at Pittsburgh Opera's RUSALKA
September 20, 2022

Pittsburgh Opera's 'Rusalka' will be performed at the Benedum Center on September 20, 23, and 25. Tickets $15+. Get a first look at photos here!
Milwaukee's First Stage Announces Pay What You Choose ScheduleMilwaukee's First Stage Announces Pay What You Choose Schedule
September 20, 2022

First Stage, one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families, is committed to broadening its reach and deepening its impact throughout the community. As part of this commitment, First Stage offers Pay What You Choose performances for select productions.
Photos: Karen Akers Returns To Birdland With WATER UNDER THE BRIDGEPhotos: Karen Akers Returns To Birdland With WATER UNDER THE BRIDGE
September 20, 2022

On Monday, September 12, singer/actress Karen Akers returned to Birdland with “Water Under The Bridge,” which was musical directed by Alex Rybeck, with Tom Hubbard on bass. Check out photos here!