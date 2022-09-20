Comic Shelly Colman Announced At Ladies Night Showcase At Comedy In Harlem, September 24

Comedian Shelly Colman (2021 Boston Comedy Festival) will be among the performers on Saturday, September 24th at the monthly Ladies Night live comedy showcase at Comedy In Harlem in Manhattan.

Shelly - a Brooklyn native who won the Newcomer prize in the National Grand Champion Ladies of Laughter Competition - will be joined at the 8:00pm show by host Nicky Sunshine (The Nick Cannon Show) and fellow performers: Cherryann Trinidad, Debbie Bazza, and Shatara Curry. (Performers subject to change). Comedy In Harlem - Harlem's new home for stand up comedy.- is located at 508 E. 117th Street (east of Pleasant Ave.)

Admission is $25.00 with food & beverages available for purchase. The venue adheres to current COVID safety guidelines. Ages 16 & over and for reservations and further information go to comedyinharlem.com or call 347-766-3001.

The event is sponsored by 108 Soul - the popular online R&B and classic hip-hop music platform featuring hits from yesterday, today and the future. Comedy In Harlem - NYC's only Black owned comedy club - can be reached by taking the #6 subway to 116th Street in Manhattan and the M116 crosstown bus or the M15 bus on First Avenue. Parking is available at the adjacent East River Plaza shopping center. For more information, contact: info@comedyinharlem.com.