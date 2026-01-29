Comedian Nkechi Chibueze Will Present (SU)PERVIRGIN At Black Women In Comedy Laff Festival

Comedian, writer, and educator Nkechi Chibueze will present her solo comedy show (SU)PERVIRGIN as part of the Black Women in Comedy Laff Festival. The performance will take place on Saturday, February 28 at 1:00 p.m. at Caveat NYC.

Written and performed by Chibueze, (SU)PERVIRGIN draws on her personal experiences as a tall, plus-sized Black woman navigating dating and intimacy. The one-woman show centers on Kechi, a 35-year-old woman who has never been kissed and who reflects on her past relationships and expectations around love while seeking a way forward.

In the show, Kechi partners with the fictional Fairy Relationship Godmother Helenior Cosmopolitan in an effort to understand her history and change her future. Through storytelling, character work, and audience engagement, the piece examines romance, vulnerability, and self-reflection within a comedic framework. The performance runs approximately 60 minutes and is presented without intermission.

Chibueze is trained in Performance Studies at the University of North Texas and has studied sketch and improvisation at Dallas Comedy House, The New Movement Theatre, and Second City Chicago. Her work has been presented nationally, and her debut comedy special, Kindergarten Teacher Energy, is available online. She is a founding member of No Lye Comedy, a collective focused on expanding comedy education and performance opportunities for Black women, and the creator and host of Funny, But Make It Fashion, a comedy competition that has been featured at multiple festivals. Chibueze is based in Evanston, Illinois, where she also works as a Communications Studies instructor at Louisiana State University and as a portrait photographer.

Tickets for (SU)PERVIRGIN are priced between $15 and $20.