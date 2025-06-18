Cole Escola to Appear on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Tonight

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tonight, June 18, Broadway fans can tune in to Late Night with Seth Meyers to see Cole Escola discuss their hit play, Oh, Mary! Escola recently won a Tony Award for their madcap performance as Mary Todd Lincoln in the play, which is currently playing at the Lyceum Theatre. Escola's appearance on the show will air 12:35/11:35c on NBC.

Directed by Tony Award Nominee Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! received 5 Tony Award nominations, winning two. It opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, following a twice-extended, sold-out engagement at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Off-Broadway. At the Lyceum, it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week and has since broken its own box office record twelve times. The play was also named a 2025 Pulitzer Prize Finalist.

Since Escola originally departed the show on January 19, 2025, Betty Gilpin and Tituss Burgess have both donned the now-infamous bratty curls. Escola returned to the role on April 8, 2025, with other members of the original cast for an encore run through June 21, 2025. Escola has received a Tony, Obie, Drama Desk, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Award for their work on the show.

Tituss Burgess will return to the show as Mary on Monday, June 23 for a 6-week engagement through August 2, 2025 and it was just announced that Jinkx Monsoon will be taking over the role August 4 through September 27.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas