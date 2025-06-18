Cole Escola to Appear on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Tonight

Escola's appearance on the show will air 12:35/11:35c on NBC.
Tonight, June 18, Broadway fans can tune in to Late Night with Seth Meyers to see Cole Escola discuss their hit play, Oh, Mary! Escola recently won a Tony Award for their madcap performance as Mary Todd Lincoln in the play, which is currently playing at the Lyceum Theatre. Escola's appearance on the show will air 12:35/11:35c on NBC.
Directed by Tony Award Nominee Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! received 5 Tony Award nominations, winning two. It opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, following a twice-extended, sold-out engagement at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Off-Broadway. At the Lyceum, it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week and has since broken its own box office record twelve times. The play was also named a 2025 Pulitzer Prize Finalist.
Since Escola originally departed the show on January 19, 2025, Betty Gilpin and Tituss Burgess have both donned the now-infamous bratty curls. Escola returned to the role on April 8, 2025, with other members of the original cast for an encore run through June 21, 2025. Escola has received a Tony, Obie, Drama Desk, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Award for their work on the show.
Tituss Burgess will return to the show as Mary on Monday, June 23 for a 6-week engagement through August 2, 2025 and it was just announced that Jinkx Monsoon will be taking over the role August 4 through September 27.