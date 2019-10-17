Christian Borle, Gavin Creel and More Join Disney On Broadway Celebration

More Broadway favorites have been added to the lineup for Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway on Monday, November 4, 2019. The special, one-night-only concert benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Just added to the evening are performances by Christian Borle (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Mary Poppins), Kerry Butler (Beetlejuice, Beauty and the Beast), Lauryn Ciardullo (Aladdin), Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Bradley Gibson (The Lion King), April Holloway (Aladdin), James Monroe Iglehart (Hamilton, Aladdin), Ramona Keller (Public Works' Hercules), Nina Lafarga (Frozen, Aida), Tamika Lawrence (Public Works' Hercules), Norm Lewis (Once on This Island, The Little Mermaid), Adam Pascal (Rent, Aida), Sherie Rene Scott (The Little Mermaid, Aida), Katie Terza (Aladdin) and Syndee Winters (Hamilton, The Lion King), as well as the Grammy Award-nominated choir Broadway Inspirational Voices.

They'll join an already-announced slate of stars that includes Jelani Alladin (Public Works' Hercules, Frozen), Heidi Blickenstaff (Something Rotten!, The Little Mermaid), Sierra Boggess (School of Rock - The Musical, The Little Mermaid), Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), Merle Dandridge (Once on this Island, Tarzan), Susan Egan (Hercules movie, Beauty and the Beast), Whoopi Goldberg (TV's The View), Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, Aida), Adam Jacobs (Aladdin), Beth Leavel (The Prom), Kara Lindsay (Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Newsies), Ashley Park (Mean Girls), Krysta Rodriguez (Public Works' Hercules, Spring Awakening), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Kissy Simmons (The Lion King), Josh Strickland (Tarzan), Rema Webb (Public Works' Hercules, The Lion King) and Alton Fitzgerald White (The Lion King).

The evening also will feature a reunion of Newsies, including Tommy Bracco (Pretty Woman: The Musical), Ryan Breslin (Beetlejuice), Joshua Michael Burrage (Cats), Kyle Coffman (West Side Story), Nico DeJesus (Pretty Woman), Ben Fankhauser, Michael Fatica (The Cher Show, She Loves Me), JP Ferreri, David Guzman (Hamilton), Garett Hawe (Carousel, Hello, Dolly!), Thayne Jasperson (Hamilton), Evan Kasprzak (Cats), Jess LeProtto (Carousel, Hello, Dolly!), Devin Lewis, Jack Sippel (The Prom), Ryan Steele (Carousel, An American in Paris), Andrew Wilson (Cats), Chaz Wolcott and Iain Young (Mean Girls).

Performers subject to change.

The concert, produced in partnership with Disney Theatrical Productions, will be at 8 p.m. at the New Amsterdam Theatre (214 West 42nd Street, NYC), home to the hit Disney musical Aladdin. The evening will feature beloved songs from Aida, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins, Newsies, Tarzan and a few surprises along the way.

A limited number of tickets are still available at broadwaycares.org or by calling 212.840.0770, ext. 229. VIP tickets include a post-performance reception with the stars. The Backstage & Beyond package offers exclusive dress rehearsal access on the day of the show, a backstage tour, dinner with members of the company and the post-performance reception. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Disney on Broadway launched in 1993 with Beauty and the Beast, the first of Disney's 10 hit Broadway titles that have been seen by nearly 200 million theatregoers worldwide - and counting. Disney Theatrical Productions has garnered 20 Tony Award wins and 60 nominations across its 25 years on Broadway.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





