Chita Rivera to Receive HOLA Lifetime Achievement Award; Award to be Renamed in Her Honor

The Hispanic Organization of Latin Actors (HOLA) will recognize the extraordinary talents of the award-winning dancer, singer, actress Chita Rivera, the Latina and American Broadway icon, whose illustrious career paved the way for Hispanic artists in the United States. HOLA is honoring Puerto Rican-American star Rivera with its highest award in recognition of an exceptional career in an artistic medium at its 21st Annual Awards Ceremony on November 14, 2022, at Instituto Cervantes (211 East 49th Street). Chita will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, which will then be re-baptized in her name as the 'Chita Rivera Lifetime Achievement Award' to distinguish the amazing work that the actress has done on film, in television and on Broadway.

Chita Rivera has created such iconic roles as Anita in West Side Story, Velma in Chicago and Rose in Bye, Bye Birdie. She is one of the most nominated performers in Tony® Award history, having earned 10 nominations, received 2 as well as the 2018 Special Tony© Award for Lifetime Achievement in Theatre. Chita was the first Hispanic woman to receive the Kennedy Center Honor in 2002 and was awarded The Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2009.

The HOLA Awards are presented by the Hispanic Organization of Latin Actors which was founded in 1975 by a core group of Latino actors working in New York to address the inequities created by the casting system that underemployed Hispanic actors and relegated Latino characters to negative stereotypes. HOLA strives for accurate, informed, and non-stereotyped representation of the full spectrum of Latino culture and heritage across the entertainment and entertainment industries media. HOLA is an arts service organization dedicated to expanding the presence of actors Latinos/Hispanics through their creative development, education, and community empowerment. These awards are considered the most important theater wards for Hispanics throughout the East Coast of the United States. This year, the award ceremony will be held on November 14th and will be attended by other great artists soon to be announced by the organization. Chita Rivera joins figures such as José Ferrer, Raúl Juliá, Tanya Payán and other Latino icons whose nameshave also been immortalized in extraordinary recognition within HOLA.

"I applaud the work HOLA does and am honored to receive their Lifetime Achievement Award, joining their illustrious group of honorees."-Chita Rivera

