Check Out BEETLEJUICE's Custom Zoom Backgrounds
With Broadway currently shut down, shows are finding new ways to keep theater in your life! Beetlejuice took to Twitter to present their custom Zoom backgrounds!
Check out the tweet below!
Don't just work from home... work from HAUNTED home! Next time you're on Zoom , use one of these custom backgrounds to impress your boss, your family or your BFFFF's forever! Available now at https://t.co/E4wBfkeDIp pic.twitter.com/dwCw9E7hbL- Beetlejuice on Broadway (@BeetlejuiceBway) March 27, 2020
Everybody's favorite ghost-with-the-most has finally made it to Broadway. Beetlejuice appears on stage in this hilarious new musical that subverts all of Broadway's conventions. Based on Tim Burton's classic, other-worldly film, this hilarious new musical is an absolute killer.
Beetlejuice tells the story of a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life is upended when she meets a recently deceased couple in her father's new house. Then, when a dastardly demon with a thing for stripes wants to use her for his own nefarious purposes, she has to figure out what is truly important. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that will have you tapping your toes long after you've shuffled off this mortal coil, Beetlejuice is musical unlike anything you will see in this world (or the next).
And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!
