Charitybuzz Launches Auction to Meet Lin-Manuel Miranda at Opening Night of HAMILTON in Germany

Aug. 11, 2022  
Charitybuzz is supporting the Hispanic Federation for Reproductive Rights with an incredible auction to Meet Lin-Manuel Miranda at the opening night of Hamilton Germany!

The winner and a guest will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet Lin-Manuel Miranda with two VIP seats to the opening night of Hamilton on October 6th in Hamburg, Germany, for the first non-English translation.

This package includes the following:

  • Exclusive pre-show reception with private meet & greet and photo opp with Lin-Manuel Miranda
  • 2 VIP seats to the show
  • Access to the private post show celebration

Bidding is open now through August 25th.

Performances of Hamilton in Hamburg, Germany begin on September 24, 2022 for a run currently booking through the end of September 2023.

The groundbreaking musical sensation, Hamilton springs from the mind of Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and tells the unlikely story of the ten-dollar founding father, Alexander Hamilton who was young, scrappy, and hungry and ready to mark his mark on this new nation.

From bastard orphan to George Washington's right hand man, rebel to war hero, loving husband caught in the country's first sex scandal to the Treasury secretary who made an untrusting world believe in the American economy, Hamilton is an exploration of a political mastermind. This revolutionary tale of America's fiery founding is told through the sounds of the what this nation has become. Directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, this new musical about taking your shot will turn your world upside down.



