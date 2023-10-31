Character Breakdown: SPAMALOT Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Spamalot is now running on Broadway at the St. James Theatre.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

Spamalot

Previews begin tonight for the Broadway revival of Spamalot, which opens on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Broadway’s St. James Theatre. 

Lovingly ripped from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the lady of the lake. Spamalot features well-known song titles such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.

Watch below as the cast unpacks their roles and find out more about the revival here!






