STARZ has released the final opening title sequence for “Outlander,” performed by Academy Award and four-time Grammy winner Annie Lennox. The eighth and final season of the groundbreaking series will premiere on Friday, March 6, 2026.

The Skye Boat Song is a late 19th-century Jacobite lament that has become synonymous with “Outlander” since the series’ debut in 2014. Each season’s opening title sequences have been tailored by Emmy winner and series composer Bear McCreary, drawing inspiration from the upcoming storylines and locations.

Previous versions of the song have been performed by Raya Yarbrough, Griogair, and, most recently, the late Grammy winner Sinéad O’Connor for the series’ seventh season. This season’s rendition is performed by Scotland native Annie Lennox.

“I’ve loved and sung the Skye Boat Song since I was a young girl growing up in Aberdeen,” says Lennox. “It represents such an iconic part of Scottish culture and history and it’s a real honor to have been asked to record it for ‘Outlander’s’ final season.”

“Providing musical support for Claire’s emotional journey through time in the series Outlander has been an unforgettable journey for me as well. More than a decade ago, I produced a demo of ‘The Skye Boat Song’ sung by my wife, Raya Yarbrough, that would go on to become the main title theme for a series beloved by fans around the world.” says McCreary. “For the eighth and final season, there was only one singer I hoped to work with to craft a satisfying conclusion to this musical arc: the legendary Annie Lennox. I was delighted that Annie recognized the depth of the series’ narrative and channeled that into her heartfelt performance. The score for Season Eight is the culmination of more than a decade of work, and I am excited for fans to experience the final season, our new main title, and other musical surprises ahead."

New episodes of the romance will be available to stream weekly on Fridays only on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. Seasons One through Seven of “Outlander” are available now on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms in the US. Catch up before the Season Eight epic conclusion.

As Season Eight begins, Jamie and Claire soon find the war has followed them home to Fraser’s Ridge, now a thriving settlement that has grown and flourished in their absence. With new arrivals and changes made during their years away, the Frasers are confronted with the question of what they are willing to sacrifice for the place they call home and, more importantly, what they would sacrifice to stay together. While the Frasers keep a united front against outside intruders, family secrets finally coming to light threaten to tear them apart from the inside. Although they’ve left the war for America’s freedom behind, their fight for Fraser’s Ridge has only just begun.

“Outlander” stars Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, John Bell as Young Ian Murray, David Berry as Lord John Grey, Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom and Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Murray.

Earlier this year, the “Outlander” Universe expanded with the critically acclaimed prequel series “Outlander: Blood of my Blood,” which explores the lives and relationships of Jamie and Claire’s parents and continues the legacy of the timeless romance fans have obsessed over for the past 12 years. The complete first season “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” is now available exclusively on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and Season Two is currently in production in Scotland.

Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan serve as executive producers on “Outlander,” which is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

The “Outlander” television series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list.

Photo Credit: STARZ