Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPAMALOT on Broadway

Spamalot will open Thursday, November 16, 2023 at the St. James Theatre.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

POPULAR

SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SHUCKED Announces Broadway Closing Date
Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows Photo 2 Photos: The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Takes Their Opening Night Bows
Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Revival Officially Opens; What Did the Critics Think Photo 3 Review Roundup: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 4 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard

Spamalot Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos

Once in every season, there comes a show like this! Rehearsals are underway for the Broadway revival of Spamalot, which begins previews on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, and opens on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Broadway’s St. James Theatre. The cast recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Go inside the big day below!

SPAMALOT will be led by Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Waitress) as Patsy, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) as King Arthur, Taran Killam (“Saturday Night Live”) as Lancelot, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice) as The Lady of the Lake, Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical) as The Historian/Prince Herbert, Jimmy Smagula (Billy Elliot) as Sir Bedevere, Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie (“Shrinking,” Torch Song) as Sir Robin and Nik Walker (Hamilton) as Sir Galahad. Iglehart, Kritzer, Smagula, Urie and Walker will be reprising their roles from the record-breaking sold-out run at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. Killiam will depart the production on Sunday, January 7 and Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, The Shark is Broken) will reprise his Kennedy Center role of Lancelot beginning Tuesday, January 9.

Also joining the roundtable are David JosefsbergGraham StevensDaniel BeemanMaria BriggsGabriella EnriquezMichael FaticaDenis LambertShina Ann MorrisKaylee OlsonKristin PiroDrew RedingtonTyler RobertsAnju CloudDarrell T. JoeLily Kaufmann, and Charlie Sutton.






RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Get a First Look at the Cast of SPAMALOT on Broadway Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at the Cast of SPAMALOT on Broadway

Discover the first photos and cast details from the highly anticipated production of SPAMALOT on Broadway. Get a sneak peek at the cast and their characters in this iconic musical comedy.

2
Photos: Meet The Cast of Broadways SPAMALOT Photo
Photos: Meet The Cast of Broadway's SPAMALOT

Performances for the Broadway revival of SPAMALOT begin Tuesday, October 31, 2023, and the official opening knight is Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Broadway’s St. James Theatre. The cast recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos here!

3
Full Cast Set for SPAMALOT on Broadway Starring Iglehart, Kritzer, Urie, Killam & More Photo
Full Cast Set for SPAMALOT on Broadway Starring Iglehart, Kritzer, Urie, Killam & More

Casting is complete for the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Comedy Monty Python’s Spamalot. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Taran Killam Will Play Lancelot in SPAMALOT; Alex Brightman To Succeed Him in 2024 Photo
Taran Killam Will Play Lancelot in SPAMALOT; Alex Brightman To Succeed Him in 2024

Taran Killam will join the Broadway company of Spamalot as Lancelot when the production begins previews on Broadway. He will remain with the company through January 9th, 2024 - at which time Alex Brightman will take over the role, reprising his run from the Kennedy Center production.

From This Author - In Rehearsals

Can't wait for what's up next? BroadwayWorld is giving you an inside look at the shows to come!... In Rehearsals">(read more about this author)

Exclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTICExclusive: Go Inside Rehearsals for a Sneak Peek of EXORCISTIC
Video: Meet of the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on BroadwayVideo: Meet of the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway
Video: Get a Sneak Peek of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center TheaterVideo: Get a Sneak Peek of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on BroadwayVideo: Go Inside Rehearsals for HARMONY on Broadway

Videos

Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour Video
Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour
Ariana DeBose Sings 'This Wish' From Disney's WISH Movie Musical Video
Ariana DeBose Sings 'This Wish' From Disney's WISH Movie Musical
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
WICKED
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central DAPHNE
SOME LIKE IT HOT
HAMILTON

Recommended For You