Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for SPAMALOT on Broadway

Once in every season, there comes a show like this! Rehearsals are underway for the Broadway revival of Spamalot, which begins previews on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, and opens on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Broadway’s St. James Theatre. The cast recently met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Go inside the big day below!

SPAMALOT will be led by Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald (Waitress) as Patsy, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) as King Arthur, Taran Killam (“Saturday Night Live”) as Lancelot, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice) as The Lady of the Lake, Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical) as The Historian/Prince Herbert, Jimmy Smagula (Billy Elliot) as Sir Bedevere, Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie (“Shrinking,” Torch Song) as Sir Robin and Nik Walker (Hamilton) as Sir Galahad. Iglehart, Kritzer, Smagula, Urie and Walker will be reprising their roles from the record-breaking sold-out run at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. Killiam will depart the production on Sunday, January 7 and Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, The Shark is Broken) will reprise his Kennedy Center role of Lancelot beginning Tuesday, January 9.

Also joining the roundtable are David Josefsberg, Graham Stevens, Daniel Beeman, Maria Briggs, Gabriella Enriquez, Michael Fatica, Denis Lambert, Shina Ann Morris, Kaylee Olson, Kristin Piro, Drew Redington, Tyler Roberts, Anju Cloud, Darrell T. Joe, Lily Kaufmann, and Charlie Sutton.