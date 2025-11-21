Center Stage Records Releases New Single From Kennedy Caughell Celebrating WICKED: FOR GOOD

Center Stage Records will release a new single from Broadway performer Kennedy Caughell on Friday, November 21. The track, a medley of “I’m Not That Girl” and “Defying Gravity,” marks the upcoming big-screen premiere of Wicked: For Good.

Caughell previously performed as Elphaba on the Wicked national tour and is currently starring as Jersey on the national tour of Hell’s Kitchen. The single provides an early preview of her debut solo album Just the Beginning, planned for release in Spring 2026.

Produced by Robbie Rozelle and Brian Spector, the single features Kevin Ramessar on guitar and is arranged by Ramessar, Caughell, and Rozelle. The track is available at orcd.co/greengirlsuite.

ABOUT Kennedy Caughell

Kennedy Caughell is a Broadway and voiceover actor whose credits include Paradise Square, Beautiful, and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. She has performed leading roles on national tours including Carole King in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Elphaba in Wicked, and Elsa in Frozen. She recently appeared as Jenna in Waitress.

Caughell made her Carnegie Hall debut in Super You and returned shortly after for Mozart: Her Story – The New Musical. Additional regional work includes 9 to 5 (Judy) at the Fulton, Tick, Tick… Boom! at the Kennedy Center, and Great Comet at Pittsburgh CLO. Television appearances include Law & Order: SVU, Parked for Love, and The Outlier. Caughell also teaches master classes and provides private coaching. She holds a BFA in Music Theater from Elon University.

ABOUT CENTER STAGE RECORDS

Center Stage Records is the label founded by Grammy and Tony Award winner Van Dean, dedicated to Broadway, London theatre, Off-Broadway, new musical development, and theater-related solo albums. The label launched with cast recordings of How to Dance in Ohio and Gutenberg! The Musical!, and albums including Steven Pasquale’s Some Other Time with John Pizzarelli and the Original London Cast Recording of Mandela the Musical.

Recent releases include the Broadway cast albums of Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Floyd Collins starring Jeremy Jordan, Once Upon a Mattress starring Sutton Foster, Lea Salonga’s Sounding Joy – The Holiday Album, Playing with Fire by JC Chasez and Jimmy Harry, Patti LuPone’s A Life in Notes, and the London recording of Alice Down the Rabbit Hole.