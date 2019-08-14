Celia Keenan-Bolger Will Be Honored At ACLU/NYCLU's 'Broadway Stands Up For Freedom'

Tony Award-winning actress Celia Keenan-Bolger (TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD) and Level Forward, the Tony Award-winning producers of the current revival of OKLAHOMA!, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME and the upcoming Broadway musical JAGGED LITTLE PILL, will be honored by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU). They will join a star-studded lineup at the NYCLU and ACLU's 17th annual Broadway Stands Up For Freedom concert on Monday, October 28 at 7:30 PM at the Town Hall (123 W. 44 St.) in Manhattan.

Rachel Chavkin - the Tony Award-winning director of HADESTOWN - directs this year's event, which is themed My Body, My Business, and celebrates the power and courage of people fighting for the reproductive rights and bodily integrity of women and trans people. The evening will feature performances and appearances by Broadway performers and inspiring activists who stand up for freedom and civil liberties for all.

"Now, more than ever, we must come together as a community to fight for the rights of women and trans people, especially those most marginalized because of their race, class, disability, or immigration status," said Donna Lieberman, executive director of the NYCLU. "Art has always been a powerful cornerstone of social justice movements, and this year's concert will continue the tradition of using music to bring people together, celebrate our victories, and inspire us for the fights ahead."

Ms. Keenan-Bolger will be the first recipient of the newly re-named Michael Friedman Freedom Award. As a founding member of the Broadway Stands Up For Freedom planning committee, she has been one of the most active contributors over the years. The NYCLU and ACLU are honoring Celia for living a life and pursuing a career dedicated to social justice. She uses her talent and voice to educate, create dialogue, and catalyze social change both on stage and off. This commitment has shown through in her representation of Scout in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD on Broadway, for which she received a Tony Award in 2019.

The NYCLU and the ACLU are also honoring Adrienne Becker, Abigail Disney, Rachel Gould, Eva Price and Angie Wang from Level Forward-a female-led entertainment company, producing outstanding works on Broadway, as well as other mediums. Their commitment to projects spearheaded by female creatives and people of color challenges and inspires all of us to advance diversity, equity and inclusion. Additionally, their efforts to level the playing field through innovative revenue sharing partnerships with nonprofits has the power to transform the industry.

Broadway Stands Up For Freedom is co-founded by Donna Lieberman, Liana Stampur and Erich Bergen. Additional performers and speakers will be announced at a later date.

The event this year is executive produced by Robb Nanus and Rachel Sussman.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.broadwaystandsup.com. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the NYCLU's and ACLU's missions to promote and protect the civil rights and liberties in New York and across the country. VIP tickets ($250/500/1000) and regular admission tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com and through the Town Hall website www.thetownhall.org, or in person at the Town Hall box office. To purchase sponsorship packages, please visit the NYCLU's website www.nyclu.org or www.broadwaystandsup.com.

