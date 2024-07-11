Casts of TOMMY, WATER FOR ELEPHANTS & More Will Perform Today at Broadway in Bryant Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Today, July 11, 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park kicks off its 2024 program, bringing the best of Broadway back together for free performances, every Thursday in July. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to stop by starting at 11 am, with performances running from 12:30pm – 1:30pm on the stage at Bryant Park.

Today's performances will include: a preshow featuring students from AMDA; The Who's Tommy (Ali Louis Bourzgui, Adam Jacobs, Bobby Conte, Haley Gustafson and more); Water for Elephants (Isabelle McCalla, Ken Wulf Clark, Asa Somers, Sara Gettelfinger, Joe De Paul); The Wiz (Avery Wilson, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Melody A. Betts, Nichelle Lewis, Polanco Jones Jr.); Back to the Future (Jelani Remy, JJ Niemann, Evan Alexander Smith); and Hell's Kitchen (Gianna Harris, Vanessa Ferguson, Jackie Leon, Donna Vivino, Lamont Walker II); with host Helen Little and co-host Kyle Ramar Freeman.

Tune in to BroadwayWorld's Instagram for live coverage and check back for more from Week 1.

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first come, first serve. Check out the full summer 2024 schedule.