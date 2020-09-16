Cast Members Of CHICAGO Flip The Switch On New Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Shop
The new shop is open 24 hours, seven days a week.
Krispy Kreme today illuminated the world's largest Hot Light - 15-feet tall and weighing 8,000 pounds - atop its new flagship location in Times Square, signaling that hot and fresh doughnuts are available for New Yorkers and visitors alike - all day and all night.
Cast members from "Chicago," Broadway's longest-running American musical, welcomed their new neighbor and Broadway's newest bright light by turning on the shop's Hot Light this morning before Krispy Kreme Times Square opened its doors to the public.
The 4,500-square-foot shop at 1601 Broadway (at West 48th Street) is open 24/7, seven days a week, and makes 380 dozen Original Glazed® Doughnuts per hour right before guests' eyes. But there is so much more:
- An iconic doughnut-making theater
- The largest and iconic Glazed Waterfall for spectators to watch doughnuts run through
- Stadiuma?'style seating inside a giant Krispy Kreme dozens box
- A 24-hour street-side pickup window where people can get doughnuts as they walk by
- Merchandise specific to New York City and Times Square to commemorate the experience
- A special edition and commemorative "Big Apple" Doughnut exclusively at the Times Square Shop
"Today, Broadway icons turned on Times Square's newest light - the iconic Krispy Kreme Hot Light - and we are ecstatic to provide New York City residents and visitors not just the world's most awesome doughnuts but a joy-filled doughnut experience that they will never forget," said Michael Tattersfield, CEO of Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation.
To ensure a truly wondrous and safe experience inside the flagship, Krispy Kreme is implementing crowd control techniques, including remote queuing and providing guests the ability to reserve a time online to visit the shop. All guests are required to wear a mask and all COVID-19 regulations provided by the city and CDC are being implemented. There is also a "grab-and-go" counter and 24-hour walk-up window for curbside ordering and pick-up. For added convenience, guests can order and pick up doughnuts at the shop by going to our website or using the Krispy Kreme mobile app. Visit KrispyKreme.com/TimesSquare for more information and to book a reservation to visit the shop.
In addition to the immersive doughnut shop's many ways of entertaining visitors, Krispy Kreme is also debuting a Big Apple-flavored doughnut in honor of the flagship's home. Made exclusively for this location, the doughnut has the look of the city - sleek and modern, with a flavor that tells the story. Inspired by the candy apples sold at Coney Island, the inside of the doughnut features a Red Delicious flavored KREME™ filling and dipped in sweet, shiny red shimmer mirror glaze to give it that candy apple shine! Topped off with a royal icing green leaf and a lightly salted pretzel stick for the stem.
