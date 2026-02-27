Carnegie Hall To Launch Annual St. Patrick’s Day Concert With Martin Hayes

Carnegie Hall will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with the launch of a new annual tradition on Tuesday, March 17 at 8:00 p.m., presenting internationally renowned Irish fiddler Martin Hayes in his Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage headlining debut.

Hayes will perform with his Common Ground Ensemble in a wide-ranging program of traditional and contemporary Irish music. The concert will also feature guest artists including Pulitzer Prize–winning poet Paul Muldoon, guitarist and vocalist Sam Amidon, harpist and singer Síle Denvir, and percussive dancers Nic Gareiss and Stephanie Keane.

The performance, curated by Hayes, will include traditional sean-nós singing and dancing alongside contemporary interpretations of Irish repertoire. The program will debut earlier in March at Dublin’s National Concert Hall before arriving in New York.

“My father, my uncle, and the Tulla Ceili Band performed in Carnegie Hall on St. Patrick’s night in 1958,” Hayes said. “Traditional Irish music continues to evolve through its ongoing dialogue with the wider world of music. In this concert, we are looking forward to taking the audience on a journey from the roots of the tradition all the way to its current improvisational dialogue and interaction with the worlds of contemporary folk, classical, and jazz music.”

The March 17 concert also marks the beginning of a new partnership between Carnegie Hall, the Irish Arts Center, the National Concert Hall in Dublin, and international arts management company Askonas Holt. Hayes is scheduled to return in March 2027 for the second annual St. Patrick’s Day concert, with additional artists to be announced.

Program Information

Tuesday, March 17 at 8:00 p.m.

Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

Martin Hayes, fiddle

Common Ground Ensemble:

Cormac McCarthy, piano

Kate Ellis, cello

Kyle Sanna, guitar

Brian Donnellan, bouzouki, harmonium, and concertina

Sam Amidon, guitar and vocals

Síle Denvir, harp and vocals

Nic Gareiss, percussive dancer

Stephanie Keane, percussive dancer

Tickets are available at carnegiehall.org, by calling 212-247-7800, or at the Carnegie Hall Box Office. Artists, dates, and prices are subject to change.