CURSED CHILD Stars Noma Dumezweni and Jamie Parker Chat with CBS THIS MORNING Podcast

Ahead of the 2018 Tony Awards this weekend, John Dickerson of the CBS This Morning podcast has an extended interview with two stars of the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The two-part, five-hour play catches up with the beloved characters 19 years after the final book, as adults with children at Hogwarts. It is nominated for 10 Tony Awards.

Listen below as Jamie Parker, who plays Harry Potter, and Noma Dumezweni, who plays Hermione Granger, discuss their relationship with the series before the were cat, staying present in their roles after 250 shows and counting, and what it's like to perform for a "desperately hungry" audience.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed byJohn Tiffany. The production is one play presented in two parts. Both parts are intended to be seen in order on the same day (matinee and evening) or on two consecutive evenings, or each part can be seen separately.

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn't much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband, and the father of three school-age children.

While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.

Seven members of the award-winning Original West End Company will reunite on stage for the Broadway premiere: Jamie Parker (Harry Potter), Noma Dumezweni (Hermione Granger) and Paul Thornley (Ron Weasley) with Poppy Miller (Ginny Potter), Sam Clemmett(Albus Potter), Alex Price (Draco Malfoy) and Anthony Boyle (Scorpius Malfoy).They will be joined by David Abeles, Brian Abraham, Shirine Babb, Jess Barbagallo, Olivia Bond, Stephen Bradbury, Lauren Nicole Cipoletti, Will Coombs, Joshua De Jesus,Jessie Fisher, Richard Gallagher, Susan Heyward, Geraldine Hughes, Edward James Hyland, Byron Jennings, Katie Kreisler, Joey Labrasca, Andrew Long, Landon Maas,Kathryn Meisle, Angela Reed, Dave Register, Adeola Role, James Romney, Nathan Salstone, Malika Samuel, Alanna Saunders, Brooklyn Shuck, David St. Louis, Stuart Ward,Madeline Weinstein, Alex Weisman and Benjamin Wheelwright playing a variety of characters.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set byChristine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA. UK Casting by Julia Horan, CDG.

