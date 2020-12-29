CONTEST: Voting Now Open for 2020: The TikTok Musical!
Vote for your favorite original song for 2020: The TikTok Musical!
2020 is almost over (finally!) and we're shining the spotlight on some amazing content creators with our 2020: The Musical contest!
We asked our followers to upload their song about their 2020 experience to TikTok, using the hashtag #bww2020musical. Now, it's time to place your votes for your favorite submissions! And while you're at it, follow us on TikTok!
Voting is simple: select your favorite video, scroll to the bottom to submit your email, and then press submit!
Note: Emails are randomly selected to prevent voting fraud, if you do receive a confirmation email (please check your spam!) - you must click confirm.
PLACE YOUR VOTES HERE
Voting Period: December 29 through January 3
Winner Announced: January 4
The creator with the most votes at the end of the voting period will receive a merchandise prize from our Theatre Shop!
