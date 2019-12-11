COMPANY on Broadway Completes its Cast With Rashidra Scott as Susan

Rashidra Scott will play the role of Susan and completes principal casting in the visionary new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's landmark American musical, Company, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Marianne Elliott starring Tony and Grammy Award winner Katrina Lenk as Bobbie and two-time Tony Award and two-time Grammy Award winner Patti LuPone as Joanne.

Scott as Susan will appear opposite Greg Hildreth as Peter, the couple that seems to have the perfect marriage, until perfection proves impossible. Scott joins Company directly from the hit musical Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations where she plays the role of Josephine.

The full principal cast for Company also includes Matt Doyle as Jamie, three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Grammy Award winner Etai Benson as Paul, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Kyle Dean Massey as Theo, and Bobby Conte Thornton as P.J. Casting for the ensemble of Company will be announced in the coming weeks.

The quintessential musical comedy about the search for love and cocktails in the Big Apple is turned on its head in Elliott's revelatory staging, in which musical theater's most iconic bachelor becomes a bachelorette. At Bobbie's (Lenk) 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? And, why can't she settle down and have a family? This whip smart musical, given a game-changing makeover for a modern-day Manhattan, features some of Sondheim's best loved songs, including "Company," "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Side by Side," and the iconic "Being Alive."

Company will begin performances on Broadway at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street) on Monday, March 2, 2020 with an official opening night set for Sunday, March 22, 2020 (Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday).

The creative team for Company includes Liam Steel (choreography), Joel Fram (musical supervisor), Bunny Christie (set and costume design), Neil Austin (lighting design), Ian Dickinson (sound design), David Cullen (orchestrations), Sam Davis (dance arrangements), Chris Fisher (illusions), Campbell Young Associates (hair, wig, and makeup design), and Cindy Tolan (casting).

Company is produced on Broadway by Elliott & Harper Productions and The Shubert Organization, with Catherine Schreiber. Tim Levy serves as Executive Producer.

Tickets for Company are available by visiting www.telecharge.com or calling 212 239 6200. For more information, please visit www.companymusical.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You