COMPANY Takes Its Final Bow Today With Plans for A North American Tour

COMPANY on Broadway takes its final bow today, July 31st at 2pm. This gender-swapped revival received five 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical. Upon closing, this revival of Stephen Sondheim's and George Furth's Company will have played 300 performances (268 regular performances and 32 previews). A North American tour of Company is planned for the 2023-2024 season.

Producer Chris Harper said in an earlier statement, "It remains the honor of a lifetime to bring Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's masterpiece to Broadway in Marianne Elliott's Tony Award-winning reimagined production. It is a testament to the dedication of everyone who works on the production that we have withstood all the challenges that Broadway has faced over the last two years to share this show with our amazing audiences. We have six more weeks of performances to celebrate our astonishing cast, orchestra, and crew at the Jacobs Theatre, and we are delighted to be planning a touring production to bring Company to audiences across North America soon."

Company has played since previews starting March 2, 2020, and resumed performances November 15, 2021 after the Broadway shutdown. The production officially opened December 9, 2021, though it planned to open on Steven Sondheim's 90th birthday March 22nd, 2020. Given the shutdown, his birthday was celebrated with a free online event.

The production recently received Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Musical, Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Patti LuPone), Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Matt Doyle), Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Bunny Christie), and Best Director of a Musical for Marianne Elliott. Marianne Elliott is now the most honored female director in Broadway history with this being her third Tony award. The production also received four Drama Desk Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, and the GLAAD Media Award.

Company stars Tony winner Katrina Lenk as Bobbie, and LuPone, who received her third Tony for her performance as Joanne. Matt Doyle received a Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Jamie. The cast also included three-time Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, two-time Tony nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry; Grammy Award winner Etai Benson as Paul, Bobby Conte as P.J., Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Manu Narayan as Theo, and Rashidra Scott as Susan. More of the star studded cast includes Kathryn Allison, Britney Coleman, Jacob Dickey, Javier Ignacio, Anisha Nagarajan, Nicholas Rodriguez, Heath Saunders, Tally Sessions, and Matt Wall.

Jeff Kready also temporarily took over the role of David in Company on Broadway, from July 5-24. He played the onstage husband of his real-life wife, Nikki Renee Daniels in the role of Jenny. Read more HERE

The production has choreography by Liam Steel, sets and costumes by Bunny Christie, lighting by Neil Austin, sound design by Ian Dickinson of Autograph, and illusions by Chris Fisher. Joel Fram serves as music supervisor and director, with orchestrations by David Cullen and dance arrangements by Sam Davis. Casting is by Cindy Tolan.

COMPANY, the musical comedy masterpiece about the search for love and cocktails in the Big Apple is turned on its head in Elliott's revelatory staging, in which musical theatre's most iconic bachelor becomes a bachelorette. At Bobbie's (Lenk) 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? And, why can't she settle down and have a family? This whip smart musical comedy, given a game-changing makeover for a modern-day Manhattan, features some of Sondheim's best loved songs, including "Company," "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Side by Side," and the iconic "Being Alive.