Jeff Kready Will Play David in COMPANY, Opposite Real-Life Wife Nikki Renee Daniels

Jeff Kready has announced that he will temporarily be taking over the role of David in Company on Broadway, from July 5-24. He will be playing the onstage husband of his real-life wife, Nikki Renee Daniels, who plays the role of Jenny.

Check out his announcement post, and Daniels' reply, below!

The thrilling revival of Stephen Sondheim's and George Furth's Company, which is the most honored musical of the Broadway season receiving every major award for Best Musical Revival including the 2022 Tony Award, will play its final performance at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Sunday, July 31 at 2 PM. A North American tour of Company is planned for the 2023-2024 season.

When it ends its run on July 31, Company will have played 300 performances (268 regular performances and 32 preview performances).

Company began preview performances on March 2, 2020, and, following the Broadway shutdown, resumed previews on November 15, 2021.

The production received five Tony Awards, more than any other musical this season including Best Musical Revival, Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Patti LuPone), Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Matt Doyle), Best Scenic Design of a Musical (Bunny Christie). Marianne Elliott also received the Tony for Best Director of a Musical, her third Tony Award, making her the most honored female director in Broadway history. It also received four Drama Desk Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, four Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, and the GLAAD Media Award.

Company stars Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk and the legendary Patti LuPone who received her third Tony Award for her electrifying performance as Joanne. Joining Lenk and LuPone are some of New York's most beloved and accomplished actors including Matt Doyle who received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of Jamie, three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, two-time Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Grammy Award winner Etai Benson as Paul, Bobby Conte as P.J., Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Manu Narayan as Theo, and Rashidra Scott as Susan.

The complete cast of Company also includes Kathryn Allison, Britney Coleman, Jacob Dickey, Javier Ignacio, Anisha Nagarajan, Nicholas Rodriguez, Heath Saunders, Tally Sessions, and Matt Wall.

Company, the musical comedy masterpiece about the search for love and cocktails in the Big Apple is turned on its head in Elliott's revelatory staging, in which musical theatre's most iconic bachelor becomes a bachelorette. At Bobbie's (Lenk) 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? And, why can't she settle down and have a family? This whip smart musical comedy, given a game-changing makeover for a modern-day Manhattan, features some of Sondheim's best loved songs, including "Company," "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Side by Side," and the iconic "Being Alive."