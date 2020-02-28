COMPANY Has Announced Digital Lottery and Rush Policies

Today, digital lottery and rush policies for Company were announced ahead of the production's first preview on Monday, March 2. The official opening night is Sunday, March 22, at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street) and will celebrate composer Stephen Sondheim 90th birthday.

The Company digital lottery offers $43 tickets and is powered by Shubert Ticketing through the Telecharge Digital Lottery platform, which provides theatergoers wide access to affordable tickets through multiple social media networks.

The lottery will open the day before the performance at 12:00 AM and close at 3:00 PM at www.companymusical.com/tickets. Winners can purchase their tickets at www.companymusical.com/tickets and tickets can be picked up at the Jacobs Theatre box office. Lottery winners must present their credit card to claim the tickets.

In addition, Company's $43 rush ticket policy will be sold in person at the Jacobs Theatre box office on the day of the performance beginning when the box office opens (Monday - Saturday at 10:00 AM; Sunday at 12:00 PM). There will be a limit of two tickets per customer. Seat locations will be at the discretion of the box office and are based on availability.

Following the engagement in London's West End, the new production of Sondheim and George Furth's landmark American musical, Company, directed by two-time Tony Award® winner Marianne Elliott comes to Broadway starring Tony and Grammy Award® winner Katrina Lenk as Bobbie and two-time Tony Award and two-time Grammy Award winner Patti LuPone as Joanne.

Joining Lenk and LuPone are Matt Doyle as Jamie, three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Grammy Award winner Etai Benson as Paul, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Kyle Dean Massey as Theo, Rashidra Scott as Susan, and Bobby Conte Thornton as P.J. The complete cast of Company also includes Kathryn Allison, Stanley Bahorek, Britney Coleman, John Arthur Greene, Javier Ignacio, Anisha Nagarajan, Tally Sessions, and Matt Wall.

The quintessential musical comedy about the search for love and cocktails in the Big Apple is turned on its head in Elliott's revelatory staging, in which musical theatre's most iconic bachelor becomes a bachelorette. At Bobbie's (Lenk) 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? And, why can't she settle down and have a family? This whip smart musical, given a game-changing makeover for a modern-day Manhattan, features some of Sondheim's best loved songs, including "Company," "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Side by Side," and the iconic "Being Alive."





