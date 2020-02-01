COME FROM AWAY To Open In Sydney August 2020

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

The worldwide smash hit and Tony and Olivier award-winning musical Come From Away will open at Sydney's State Theatre on Saturday 8 August 2020.

With productions playing to sell-out audiences around the globe, Sydney audiences will now discover this remarkable true story of a small town that welcomed the world.

Producer Rodney Rigby said "It's been wonderful to see the huge success of Come From Away in Melbourne, and how Australian audiences continue to resonate with this enduring story of kindness and humanity. We are delighted to bring this special production to Sydney's State Theatre in August".

The Australian Company, which has taken Melbourne by storm since opening in July, marks the fifth production of the musical worldwide, joining long-running current seasons on Broadway, in Toronto, the West End and the US National Tour.

COME FROM AWAY follows the incredible real-life journey of 7,000 air passengers who became grounded in Gander, Newfoundland in Canada in the wake of the September 11 tragedy. The small community that invited the 'come from aways' into their lives provided hope and humanity to those in need. Award-winning husband and wife authors David Hein and Irene Sankoff (book, music and lyrics), travelled to Newfoundland and interviewed thousands of locals, listening to and compiling their stories to share them with the world.

The musical has won countless awards internationally including the 2017 Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical (Christopher Ashley), Winner of five Outer Critics Circle Awards (New York) including Outstanding New Broadway Musical. On top of this, the musical has received three Drama Desk Awards (New York) including Outstanding Musical, four Helen Hayes Awards (Washington, D.C) including Outstanding Production of a Musical, four Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including Excellence in production of a Musical and six San Diego Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding New Musical.

In 2019, the musical added to its international award tally with four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, Best Theatre Choreographer (Kelly Devine), Best Sound Design and Outstanding Achievement in Music, along with four Broadway World UK awards taking its international award tally to 41.

Australian audiences have furthered its record-breaking status, earning the title of most successful musical ever staged in the Melbourne Comedy Theatre's 91-year history, and the audience-voted Ticketmaster's 'Ticket of the Year' award for 2019.

The production will open in Sydney at the heritage-listed State Theatre in the heart of the CBD, with performances commencing on Saturday 1st August.

Tickets are on sale from Thursday 6th February 2020 at COMEFROMAWAY.COM.AU





