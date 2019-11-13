CHICAGO Celebrates 23rd Broadway Anniversary Tomorrow

Click Here for More Articles on CHICAGO

The Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago celebrates its 23rd Broadway anniversary tomorrow, Thursday, November 14th. The production is now playing at Broadway's Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St.).

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Chicago currently stars Tony Nominee Charlotte d'Amboise as Roxie Hart, International stage sensation Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Ryan Silverman as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, Raena White as Matron "Mama" Morton and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Chicago will welcome singer, actress and TV sensation Erika Jayne (Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills") making her Broadway debut in the role of Roxie Hart beginning Monday, January 6, 2020. She will play a 12-week limited engagement at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC) through Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Chicago is the longest-running American musical in Broadway and West End history.

Chicago is the second longest running show in Broadway history, having surpassed Cats in November 2014. The Broadway production has over 9,500 performances.

Chicago has grossed over $700 million on Broadway since it opened in 1996, and grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide.

Chicago has been seen by more than 32 million people worldwide.

Chicago has played more than 32,500 performances worldwide.

Chicago began a worldwide tour in China on November 12th that will make seven city stops including Beijing and Shanghai. There are currently productions in Mexico City and Australia.

Chicago has played in 36 countries (including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, Japan, Brazil, Sweden, Argentina, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Italy, Denmark, Holland, Spain, France, South Korea and more), and in more than 500 cities.

The words "All That Jazz" have been either sung or spoken more than 715,000 times in thirteen different languages.

Chicago has played all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia in the United States.

Chicago received 6 Tony Awards (including Best Musical Revival), 5 Drama Desk Awards, 5 Outer Critics' Circle Awards, 1 1998 Critics Circle Award, 1 Grammy Award (for Original Cast Recording), 2 Astaire Awards, 1 Drama League Award, 2 Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Awards, 2 L.A. Drama Critics Circle Awards, 2 L.A. Ovation Awards, 1 Helen Hayes Award, 1 Black Theatre Alliance Award, 7 E.W. Awards, 2 Joseph Jefferson Awards and 1 Elliott Norton Award for the Broadway and National Touring Companies.

Chicago received 2 Olivier Awards (including Best Musical Production), 3 ACE Awards, 3 El Heraldo Awards, 3 Asociacion Mexicana de Criticos de Teatro Awards, 2 Helpman Awards, 4 Guldmasken Awards, and 2 Premio Qualidade Brasil Awards for its international productions.

Chicago has been graced by many stars throughout its 23 years on Broadway, including Bebe Neuwirth, Ann Reinking, James Naughton, Joel Grey, Jasmine Guy, Sharon Lawrence, Marilu Henner, Sandy Duncan, Michael C. Hall, Wayne Brady, Melanie Griffith, Paige Davis, Jennifer Holliday, Taye Diggs, Brooke Shields,Linda Carter, Sofia Vergara, Kevin Richardson, Huey Lewis, Robin Givens, John O'Hurley, Usher, Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin, Aida Turturro, Vincent Pastore, Brian McKnight, John Schneider, Melora Hardin, Chandra Wilson, Christie Brinkley, Ashlee Simpson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jennifer Nettles, Mel B, Cuba Gooding Jr. and many more

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.





