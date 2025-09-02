Bryce Pinkham, Hannah Cruz, Bradley Dean & Sean Allan Krill Join CHESS on Broadway; Full Cast Announced

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The pieces are coming together! BroadwayWorld has just learned the complete cast for the first-ever Broadway revival of Chess. Joining the previously announced Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit, Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher are Hannah Cruz (Suffs), Bradley Dean (The Phantom of the Opera), Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill (Jagged Little Pill) and Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder).

The ensemble includes Kyla Louise Bartholomeusz (Hamilton), Daniel Beeman (Once Upon a Mattress), Shavey Brown (Sunset Blvd), Emma Degerstedt (Broadway Debut), Casey Garvin (Smash), Adam Halpin (Glory Days), Sarah Michele Lindsey (Once Upon a Mattress), Michael Milkanin (Shucked), Aleksandr Ivan Pevec (Something Rotten!), Aliah James (Gypsy), Sydney Jones (Sunset Blvd.), Sean MacLaughlin (Lestat), Sarah Meahl (Death Becomes Her), Ramone Nelson (MJ), Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard (Moulin Rouge), Michael Olaribigbe (Once Upon a Mattress), Katerina Papacostas (Tootsie), Samantha Pollino (The Great Gatsby), Regine Sophia (Broadway Debut) and Katie Webber (Smash).

Chess will begin performances Wednesday, October 15, 2025, and officially open Sunday, November 16, 2025 at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street).

Featuring a new book by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong (“Dopesick”), with music and lyrics by Emmy and Tony Award nominees ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winner Tim Rice (Evita), based on an idea by Tim Rice, and original orchestrations by Anders Eljas, this new production will be directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening) and choreographed by Drama Desk Award nominee Lorin Latarro (Waitress) with orchestrations by Anders Eljas and Brian Usifer (Swept Away) and music supervision by Brian Usifer.

Chess will feature scenic design by Tony Award winner David Rockwell (She Loves Me), costume design by Tom Broecker (Call Me Izzy), lighting design by four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), sound design by John Shivers (Kinky Boots) and video design by Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (Hell’s Kitchen). Johanna McKeon (Funny Girl) will serve as Associate Director and Travis Waldschmidt (Hello, Dolly!) will serve as Associate Choreographer.

Chess is presented by arrangement with Three Knights, the Shubert Organization and Robert Fox Ltd.

Chess is a seductive showdown of love, loyalty, and power on a global stage. As two of the greatest Chess players in the world compete for something beyond victory, the woman between them is caught in a high-stakes battle of desire and devotion.

BIOGRAPHIES

AARON TVEIT (Freddie Trumper) is a Tony-winning, American theatre, television, and film actor. Tveit earned a 74th Annual Tony Award leading the cast of the world premiere production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. A stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s critically acclaimed film, the Grammy-nominated show premiered on Broadway in the summer of 2019. Tveit also received an Outer Critics Circle honor for his performance. Aaron most recently starred in the critically acclaimed MGM+/Amazon series” Earth Abides.” Apple TV+’s ‘Schmigadoon,” with Cecily Strong, Keegan Michael-Key, Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth and more. He also appears in Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Stories” and Audible and Broadway Video’s podcast Hit Job, alongside Keke Palmer, Pete Davidson and more. Television audiences may also know him as Agent Mike Warren on the USA network series “Graceland,” the CBS comic-thriller, “Braindead,” the Emmy award winning television musical, “Grease: Live,” where he played Danny Zuko opposite Julianne Hough and Vanessa Hudgens, and as Tripp Van Der Bilt on the Original “Gossip Girl” series. He has been seen in numerous guest starring roles on “The Good Fight,” “The Good Wife,” “The Code,” “Ugly Betty,” “Law And Order: SVU,” and more. Tveit’s film credits include Tom Hooper's acclaimed adaptation of Les Misérables, where he was seen portraying the character Enjolras alongside Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman, Eddie Redmayne and Russell Crowe. Other films: Out Of Blue, Created Equal, Better Off Single, Undrafted, Premium Rush, Howl and Ghost Town. On Broadway, Aaron has recently starred as Sweeney Todd in the most recent revival of the musical. He starred in Catch Me If You Can, in the role of Frank Abagnale Jr. and also created the role of Gabe in the Pulitzer Prize winning Broadway musical Next To Normal, which he developed Off-Broadway at the Second Stage Theatre and debuted on Broadway. In addition to Wicked and Hairspray on Broadway, he starred in the national tours of Hairspray and Rent. He is featured on the cast recordings for Moulin Rouge The Musical! Catch Me If You Can and Next To Normal, as well as his solo album, The Radio In My Head: Live at 54 Below. Tveit has received numerous honors for his work in theatre including the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Supporting Performance in Next To Normal and the Actors Equity Association Clarence Derwent Award for Most Promising Actor. Nominations included Distinguished Performance from the Drama League, Best Male Dancer from the Fred and Adele Astaire Awards, and Outstanding Featured Actor from the Outer Critics Circle Awards, all for his work in Catch Me If You Can.

Photo Credit: Brian Meller

LEA MICHELE (Florence Vassey) is an award-winning actress, singer, and New York Times bestselling author, best known for her iconic role as “Rachel Berry” on the critically acclaimed, Golden Globe- and SAG Award-winning series “Glee.” In 2010, she received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Actress – Comedy. She was also recognized in the TIME Magazine’s 2010 TIME 100 List for her incredible performance. From September 2022 to September 2023, Michele took on her dream role, starring as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl. Her performance earned rave reviews and broke multiple box office records. Her success in this role led to her inclusion in Time 100’s Most Influential People of 2023. Michele also performed at the Time 100 Gala, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and the 2023 Tony Awards, where she performed the iconic “Don’t Rain on My Parade”. In October 2023, Michele made her Carnegie Hall debut, selling out the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage in New York City as she performed some of her most beloved songs. Michele’s Broadway journey began at age 8 as “Young Cosette” in Les Misérables. Followed by the original cast of Broadways Ragtime. She later played Shprintze in the 20th- anniversary revival production of Fiddler on the Roof. Her performance as “Wendla” in the Tony Award-winning Spring Awakening earned her a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical. The show also received a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. In 2021, Michele reunited with her Spring Awakening cast for a special one-night-only concert, which was captured in the HBO documentary “Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known.” Other television and film credits include “Scream Queens,” “The Mayor,” New Years Eve, Same Time, Next Christmas and Legends of Oz: Dorthy’s Return. Beyond acting, Michele’s passion for music has defined her career. She has had the honor of performing at the White House for President Barack Obama and took the stage at a major Democratic fundraiser attended by Presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton. Michele has also delivered a powerful performance at the Super Bowl, released four albums, and embarked on international tours, captivating audiences around the world. In 2014, Michele became a bestselling author with her debut book, Brunette Ambition, followed by You First the next year. With over 10 million social media followers, she is also a prominent figure in fashion, beauty, and wellness. Michele is repped by Untitled and WME.

NICHOLAS CHRISTOPHER (Anatoly Sergievsky). Born in Bermuda and raised in Boston, Nicholas starred as ‘George Washington’ in the Broadway production of Hamilton, and most recently took over as the role of ‘Seymour’ in Little Shop Of Horrors on Broadway. Previously, Nicholas starred in the 2024 Encores! production of Jelly’s Last Jam as the titular role of ‘Jelly Roll Morton’. In 2023, Nicholas starred in the acclaimed Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd as ‘Pirelli’, performing opposite Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford. During this time, he also starred as the lead role of ‘Sweeney Todd’ for multiple performances. Nicholas studied at the Juilliard School and The Boston Conservatory, where he cultivated his unique range as both an actor and a singer. Select theater and TV credits include Miss Saigon, David Bowie’s Lazarus, Hurt Village (Katori Hall), and Rent, “ALL RISE” (CBS), “UNITED STATES OF AL” (CBS) and “SEX&DRUGS&ROCK&ROLL” (FX).

Photo Credit: Justin Patterson

HANNAH CRUZ (Svetlana) is a dynamic actress whose powerful performances and emotional depth have made her a rising star both on Broadway and on screen. Most recently, Hannah made her Broadway debut in the groundbreaking Tony Award winning musical Suffs where she starred as Inez Milholland, an American labor lawyer and socialite. The performance, which was received with rave reviews, earned her the Clarence Derwent Award. Hannah was with the show since its first iteration at The Public Theater. Cruz wrapped production earlier this year on the widely buzzed about Richard Linklater Netflix film Merrily We Roll Along. The film, which is one of the most ambitious cinematic projects ever attempted, has followed the actors as they age naturally with their characters. Hannah will star as Gussie alongside Paul Mescal, Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein. Hannah began her career on the national tours of Legally Blonde (Vivienne Kensington), Bullets Over Broadway (Ellen), and Hamilton (Elizabeth Schuyler), earning an IRNE Award for Best Actress. She also starred Off-Broadway at MCC Theater in Only Gold and in The Connector which was nominated for Outer Critics Circle, Lucille Lortel and Drama Desk Awards.

BRADLEY DEAN (Molokov). Broadway: A Little Night Music, Dear Evan Hansen, Company, Spamalot, The Last Ship, Phantom of the Opera, Doctor Zhivago, Man of La Mancha, Jane Eyre, Evita, The Story of My Life, Redwood. NYC: Bat Out of Hell, The Most Happy Fella, and A New Brain (New York City Center), Sweeney Todd (NY Philharmonic), Here We Are (The Shed). International: The Rocky Horror Show (European Tour), Jekyll and Hyde (Korean Tour). Regional: The American Premieres of Galileo (Berkeley Rep), Fly (Dallas Theater Center), Life After (The Old Globe), and A Comedy of Tenors (McCarter Theater). TV: “The Good Fight,” “Person of Interest.” www.bradleydean.net

SEAN ALLAN KRILL (Walter). Broadway: Floyd Collins, Parade, Jagged Little Pill (Tony nominee), Honeymoon in Vegas, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Mamma Mia! Off-Broadway: Brother/Sister Plays (Public), Civil War Christmas (NYTW), Hit the Wall (Barrow Street). Regional: Chess (Kennedy Center), Legally Blonde (Muny), Sense and Sensibility (Old Globe; Craig Noel Award), Sideways (La Jolla), Hot L Baltimore (Steppenwolf), Brigadoon (Marriott; Jeff Award nominee), Hamlet, Comedy of Errors (Chicago Shakespeare). TV: “Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld,” “Dopesick,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Godfather of Harlem,” “Search Party," “Dr. Death," “Mr. Robot,” “Blacklist,” “Blue Bloods”. Film: Song Sung Blue, Intermedium. seanallankrill.com @seanallankrill

BRYCE PINKHAM (Arbiter). On Broadway Bryce Pinkham is most known for The Tony Award Winning A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder (Tony, Grammy nomination!) Other Broadway: Heidi Chronicles (Outer Critics Nomination!) Holiday Inn, Ohio State Murders, Great Society, Ghost, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (no awards, but people said they really liked them!) Bryce voices Prince Stolas on the global animation hit, “Helluva Boss” on Amazon Prime! Bryce has been on TV too! (IMDB.com) Bryce’s favorite role is father to Winnie and Wilder and husband to Broadway and West End Star Scarlett Strallen!!! Bryce graduated Boston College, and Yale Drama where he learned acting and writing bios in the third person with limited exclamation points! Wait…Oh. Oops!

KYLA LOUISE BARTHOLOMEUSZ (Ensemble). Training: Jason Coleman’s Ministry of Dance, Scholarship Student, 2012. Broadway: Hamilton (SWING/Bullet). Tours: Hamilton (international tour) (Dance captain/swing/cover). Hamilton (Original Australian Company) W1; Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (TML) (Ensemble); Dirty Dancing (Gordon Frost Organisation) (Ensemble); We Will Rock You (Gordon Frost Organisation) (Ensemble); American Idiot (Shake & Stir) (Dance captain/ensemble); Velvet Rewired (Rix Management); Cosentino’s Anything is Possible National Tour (Frontier Touring). TV: “The Voice Australia;” “Dancing with the Stars Australia;” “The Masked Australia;” “Australia’s Got Talent.”

DANIEL BEEMAN (Ensemble). Thrilled to be here! Broadway/New York: Once Upon A Mattress, Spamalot, Funny Girl (Ziegfeld Tenor), Titanic (Pitman, Encores!). Tours: Hello, Dolly! (Cornelius Hackl), Something Rotten! Regional: MTWichita, KC Rep, KC Starlight, Spinning Tree, Ogunquit. Endless love and gratitude to the fam, Curtis, and BRS/Gage. @danielbeeman

SHAVEY BROWN (Ensemble). Broadway: Sunset Blvd (2025 Tony Award Best Rival). National/International Tours: Hadestown (First National Tour), The Prom (First National Tour), LCT’s My Fair Lady, Dreamgirls. Off-Broadway/ New York Theatre: Once Upon a Mattress (City Center), Smokey Joe’s Cafe, The Fantasticks (El Gallo). Regional: The Old Globe, Ahmanson, American Conservatory Theatre, Paper Mill Playhouse, Walnut Street Theatre, Ordway Theatre. Film/TV: “The Blacklist,” “Vinyl” (HBO). Thanks to the whole Chess creative team, WAM, Sepia Dreamgirls, family, God, my husband Josh and our two sons Eric and Reaves. IG: @shaveybrown

EMMA DEGERSTEDT (Swing). NY Credits: Susanna in Desperate Measures (Original Cast), Smokey Joe’s Cafe (Original Revival Cast, Chita Rivera Award Nominee). Select Regional: Ariel in The Little Mermaid (Muny), Lois/Bianca in Kiss Me Kate (Sacramento Music Circus), Evelyn Nesbit in Ragtime (TUTS). TV/Film: Series Regular on Nickelodeon’s “Unfabulous,” and Guest appearances on “FBI: Most wanted” (CBS), “Annie Live” (NBC), “Big Bang Theory” (CBS), “Life” (NBC), “Samantha Who” (ABC), “Hannah Montana” (Disney), “Monk” (USA), The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (Paramount). Endlessly grateful to Michael and the Chess team, DGRW, and kärlek till min söta Shane.

CASEY GARVIN (Ensemble) is thrilled to be joining the company of Chess! This marks his 8th Broadway show. Previous credits include the Broadway productions of Smash (Charlie), Some Like It Hot (understudying Christian Borle in his Tony nominated performance as Joe/Josephine), Doubtfire, King Kong, Miss Saigon, Disaster!, and Bullets Over Broadway, the first national of West Side Story (Diesel), the off-Broadway production of Bare: the Musical (Zack), starring as Phil Davis in White Christmas at Paper Mill Playhouse, as well as numerous shows at some of the most prestigious regional theaters across the country. @caseygarvin

ADAM HALPIN (Ensemble). Broadway/NYC: Dear Evan Hansen, Glory Days, Hugh Jackman Live...at Radio City. Off Broadway: Daddy Long Legs (streaming on BroadwayHD), Dogfight, Rent. National Tours: Come From Away, Kinky Boots, Rent. Regional: Berkeley Rep, The Kennedy Center, Long Wharf, The Muny, Pittsburgh CLO, North Shore. TV: “The Equalizer,” “Quantico,” “After Forever,” “The 90th Academy Awards.” Cast Recordings and Soundtracks include K-Pop: Demon Hunters, Snow White, Better Man, Spirited, Dear Evan Hansen, In The Heights, The Greatest Showman, Dogfight, Glory Days, among others. My heart to M and B. @adamhalpin

ALEKSANDR IVAN PEVEC (Ensemble) is grateful to return to Broadway in Chess. Broadway credits include Catch Me If You Can, Evita, Aladdin, and Something Rotten!. He was part of the original LA companies of Wicked and White Christmas. Regional highlights: Tommy (Tommy- LA), Shakespeare ( Something Rotten! - Diamond Head, HI) Jesus (Jesus Christ Superstar –North Carolina Theatre), Anatole Kuragin (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812- Pioneer Theatre, UT). Writer and Producer of award-winning short film Erebus and owner of Lipsmack Surf. A proud Hawai‘i native—mahalo and all my love to Mom, Katija, Danny, and Reef. Alekspevec.com | @lipsmacksurf

ALIAH JAMES (Ensemble) is ecstatic to be joining Chess on Broadway! Born and raised in metro Atlanta, Georgia, Aliah is grateful to have furthered her education at Point Park University (BFA). She has performed concert works by Jennifer Nugent, John Jasperse, and Bill T Jones' Repertory, Story Telling/Time. Some of her professional theatre credits include, Broadway: Gypsy (U/S Louise), The Who's Tommy (U/S Mrs. Walker), Funny Girl. Tours: The Lion King: Rafiki North American Tour (U/S Nala, Sarabi). Aliah has also made appearances on The Tonys, The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, GMA and The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

SYDNEY JONES (Ensemble) (she/her) is thrilled to join the exceptional Broadway company of Chess! Sydney most recently portrayed Betty Schaefer in the Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard. Other Broadway credits include A Beautiful Noise. Select regional credits: Chicago World Premiere of BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical (CIBC Theatre), The Karate Kid (STAGES St. Louis), Margaritaville (Rachel, Arrow Rock Lyceum). BFA University of Oklahoma. Proud St. Louis native. Special thanks to my family, Daniel Hoff agency, and my sweet Brett! @syd__jones

SARAH MICHELE LINDSEY (Swing, Assistant Dance Captain). Previous NY credits include Broadway's Once Upon a Mattress, NYCC Once Upon a Mattress, NYCC Wonderful Town. Additional highlights include Rock of Ages (Regina), Grease (Sandy), and In the Mood (National & International Tours). Much love and thanks to God, Justin, and my entire chosen Family. All the time! @slindsey282

SEAN MACLAUGHLIN (Ensemble). Broadway: Phantom of the Opera (Raoul), Lestat (Armand u/s OBC), The Woman in White (OBC), Bombay Dreams (Vikram u/s) Chess: In Concert (Ent fund). 1st Ntl Tour: Evita (Peron). Off-Broadway / NY: The Pajama Game (NAAP), Promises, Promises, Baby, The Audience, and Requiem for William (Transport Group). Regional: Rags (Goodspeed / CT Critics Circle nom), Evita (St Louis Rep / Circle Nom), Sondheim Celebration: Merrily We Roll Along, Chess (Kennedy Center). Follies (Signature Theatre) TV/Film: "Blue Bloods" (CBS), "For Life" (ABC), "American Sports Story" (FX), "Something The Lord Made" (HBO), “Unlimited Squirrels” (CN), “Great Performances: South Pacific Carnegie Hall” (PBS) For my boys.

SARAH MEAHL (Ensemble) (she/her). Broadway: Death Becomes Her (OBC), Hello, Dolly!, Kiss Me, Kate!, Bad Cinderella (OBC), Cirque Du Soleil’s Paramour (OBC). Off-Broadway: Black No More, Standard Time, Encores! TV: Disney, “Haunting Evidence,” PBS, “Macys Thanksgiving Day Parades,” “Tony Awards,” “The Today Show” & “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.” Film: Isn’t it Romantic (Warner Bros). Sarah recently made her choreographic Broadway debut with Trisha Paytas’ Big Broadway Dream! She teaches her “Meahl in Heels” Class at Steps and BDC as a faculty member. Laduca shoes recently released a shoe in Sarah’s Honor: “The Showstopper Meahl Heel”. Sarahmeahl.com @happymeahl

MICHAEL MILKANIN (Swing, Dance Captain). “Knight to H3!” Broadway: Elf, Lempicka, Shucked, Bad Cinderella, Kinky Boots, Love Life (City Center). National Tours: Disney’s Frozen, Bat out of Hell, Kinky Boots. Regional: Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid (Paper Mill); The Who’s Tommy (Kennedy Center); La Cage Aux Folles and Paint Your Wagon (The Muny). Instagram: @mmilkanin

RAMONE NELSON (Ensemble) was last seen as Jim Conley on the National Tour of Parade. New York credits include MJ: The Musical (OBC, Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones on the First National Tour), Ragtime (NY City Center), Jelly’s Last Jam (NYCC Encores!). Regional Credits: Violet (Flick), Footloose (Ren). Originally from Atlanta, GA, he holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from Florida State University. Many thanks to God, The Hybrid Agency, his friends and family for their love and support (2 Corinthians 5:7). You can follow Ramone on Instagram @Ramone_Nelson or visit his website at Ramonenelson.com.

FREDRIC RODRIGUEZ ODGAARD (Swing) is a dynamic performer with over two decades of experience spanning Broadway, television, film, and world-class live entertainment. His Broadway credits include The Heart of Rock and Roll (OBC), Moulin Rouge! The Musical (OBC), Kinky Boots, and Finding Neverland. On screen, he’s appeared in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” “Katy Keene,” “Fosse/Verdon,” “Glee,” and Hallmark’s Taking the Reins. Fredric has danced with Celine Dion in Las Vegas, starred in Cirque du Soleil’s Viva Elvis, and toured internationally. Known for his versatility, charisma, and artistry, he continues to create and inspire across multiple mediums.

MICHAEL OLARIBIGBE (Ensemble). Broadway: Once Upon a Mattress (Ensemble, Jester u/s), The Heart of Rock and Roll (Ensemble, Eli u/s). NY Theatre: Wonderful Town (Encores NY City Center). Regional: Hello, Dolly! (Broadway at Music Circus), West Side Story (Lyric Opera of Chicago), Griswold’s Broadway Vacation (5th Ave), Kinky Boots (Muny). Film: A Jazzman’s Blues. Michael thanks his family and Team TGE & HCKR for their support!

KATERINA PAPACOSTAS (Ensemble) is a Broadway performer and musician. Her Broadway and national touring credits include Tootsie (OBC) understudying the roles of Sandy and Julie, Nicola in Kinky Boots and Eva Peron understudy in Evita. Regionally she’s performed in The Music Man and How To Succeed... at the prestigious Kennedy Center. Other leading roles include Hilda in The Thin Place, Julia in Bandstand, and Wendy in The Great American Mousical written and directed by Julie Andrews. Screen credits: CNBC's “Acorns” profile and the acclaimed series “Modern Love.” Katerina maintains a high nerd quotient working as a software engineer. She also plays tolerable keys and middling percussion in the band “Slow Picket.”

SAMANTHA POLLINO (Ensemble). Broadway: The Great Gatsby, Sweeney Todd, Hamilton, Head Over Heels (OBC), Hot Feet (OBC, Emma). Tour: Hamilton (Original Chicago Cast, Philip Tour), Nickelodeon’s “LazyTown.” TV/Film: “FBI: Most Wanted,” “Fosse/Verdon,” “Girls5eva.” BFA: CCM. Love to Mom, Dad, and my husband, Alex. Thank you to Michael and the rest of the Chess team. For Frankie, Eevee, and Roo. @peanutpollino

REGINE SOPHIA (Ensemble). Broadway Debut! Regional: Bring It On: The Musical (Kylar) at The Muny; Something Rotten! (Portia), Crazy For You (Patsy), Disney’s Frozen (U/S Anna), Gypsy (Agnes, U/S Louise, Dance Captain), Disney’s Beauty and the Beast (U/S Babette), Rock of Ages, Newsies, and more at Music Theatre Wichita; Sweeney Todd (Beggar Woman), Bernarda Alba (Adela), Brigadoon (Jean MacLaren), Into the Woods (Lucinda, U/S Cinderella, Dance Captain), and more at Penn State Centre Stage. Sending the warmest thanks to Team CTG! All the love to the Chess team, family, and friends around the world. Forever grateful. @imreginesophia reginesophia.com

KATIE WEBBER (Ensemble). Returning to Broadway for her 11th Broadway show! Offstage, Katie is a certified holistic nutritionist and bestselling plant-based cookbook author, highlighting the approachable, vibrant and simple recipes that have supported her throughout her two-decades long career onstage. With a passion for sharing her knowledge, Katie runs a successful platform as a trusted voice in the health & wellness space on Instagram @katiewebbernyc. Broadway credits include Wicked, Memphis, Rock of Ages, Catch Me If You Can, Jersey Boys, Charlie…, Tina!, The Great Gatsby, and Smash. Find her cookbooks on Amazon and follow @katiewebbernyc. Much love!