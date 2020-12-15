Brooklyn's Tantra-zawadi Presents BLACK POWER BABY BLUES

African Mermaid TM (NY), presents Black Power Baby Blues, one-woman multimedia spoken-word presentation written and performed by Tantra-zawadi. The event focuses on Poetry, the Blues, Live Music, Visual Art, Familial Relevance, and Oppression in America. Black Power Baby Blues is sponsored in part by the Greater New York Arts Development Fund of the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, administered by the Brooklyn Arts Council (BAC) and hosted by OpenRoad Poetry.

Black Power Baby Blues premieres on Sunday, December 30, 2020 at 6:00 PM (Eastern Time) on ZOOM; the Zoom link will be provided to all audiences who have reserved tickets. The performance has a runtime of 45-minutes, no intermission, and a 15-minute Q&A with Tantra-zawadi.

Tickets for Black Power Baby Blues are $5 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/black-power-baby-blues-tickets-132362743529?aff=BPBBTickets/.

Tantra-zawadi, Brooklyn-born international performance poet and recording artist, is a 2020 Brooklyn Arts Fund grantee! She is the author of three books of poetry, alifepoeminprogress (Chuma Spirit Books), Gathered at Her Sky, and Bubbles: One Conscious Breath (Poets Wear Prada). A passionate educator and instigator, she has collaborated with The Senegal-America Project, Betty Makoni's Girl Child Network Worldwide, and Black Art in America. To learn more, or to hear her latest house music releases, please visit: https://www.traxsource.com/artist/29323/tantra-zawadi or http://tantrazawadi.com/.