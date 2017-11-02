Broadwaysted Celebrated Halloween with the Cast of PUFFS

Get ready for a BOOOOOOOOzy episode this week for Halloween as we welcome five cast members from the spook-tacular Off-Broadway hit, PUFFS OR SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC!

We're pouring out magnum bottles of red and white wine as we pair Harry Potter books with sandwiches, discuss awesome past Halloween costumes, and hear about the PUFFS journey from the People's Improv Theater to their current home at BOO World Stages (okay, it's really New World Stages, but...Halloween!)

The cast talks about the creation and evolution of the show and their epic fan support and one person from PUFFS admits that they've never actually read any of the Harry Potter books (OH THE HORROR!) Game Master Kimberly enlists the help of #HusbandoftheShow Jay Schmidt to host our Broadwaysted "Match Game" that pits Kevin against Bryan with a panel of Puffs (and Kimberly). Bryan's excessively intricate intro is enough of a reason to tune in, so grab your beverage and leftover Halloween Candy and join us as the PUFFS get Broadwaysted!

Listen to the episode here:

About Jessica : Langston Belton (@LangstonBelton ) is a regular at the People's Improv Theater where he performs with his team Hero Complex. A.J. Ditty (@TheFuzzyMask ) has been seen in multiple shows at the PIT as well as The Mysteries at The Flea. Andy Miller (@andAndyMiller ) has performed at the PIT, The Flea, and The Tank. Eleanor Philips (@ecphilips ) has been seen in We are Animals and Wait Wait Don't Kill Me at the PIT and Agnosiophobia at The Flea. Stephen Stout (@stevestout ) is an actor and producer who has appeared at thte PIT, The Flea, and the Woodshed Collective. Follow the show @PuffsPlay Tickets on sale now so don't miss this great show! www.puffstheplay.com

About the Show :

Broadwaysted: Where we're drunk on Broadway! Literally. This isn't your typical theatre podcast. Come "take a glass together" with us every Tuesday!

Join our cocktail hour as we pour a few rounds, play some games, and chat all things theatre with your favorite members of the Broadway community. From current hits, to past flops, and future stars, Broadwaysted drinks to it all. It's a place to unwind, be yourself, and hang out among friends who love what you love. Feel like you're at the table with your host Bryan Plofsky, co-host Kevin Jaeger, game master Kimberly Cooper, and amazing guests! Let's all get Broadwaysted!

Twitter: @Broadwaysted

Instagram: @Broadwaysted

Bryan's Twitter: @nuttyplofessor

Kevin's Twitter: @JaegerKev

Kimberly's Twitter: @KimberCoops





Related Articles