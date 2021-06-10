Broadway's Next on Stage: Dance Edition Returns for Season 2!

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage Dance

BroadwayWorld is thrilled to announce that Broadway's Next on Stage: Dance Edition is back for Season 2!

After three successful seasons of our virtual singing competition and last summer's first season of our virtual dancing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the second season of our online musical theatre dancing competition for student performers sponsored by LaDuca Shoes.

Inspired by your favorite network TV dancing contests, BroadwayWorld is inviting high school and college aged students to submit videos of themselves performing to a song from the musical theatre canon to enter the competition.

Read on to learn about our judges, submission guidelines, prizes, and more.

Submission Guidelines:

-Please keep performances to an audition cut, around 1 minute in length.

-High School submissions are limited to those age 14-18/graduating 2021-2025. Those entering high school in the fall can submit to the high school category. Those who graduated from high school in spring 2021 may also submit to the high school category.

-College submissions are limited to those age 18-23/graduating 2021-2024. Those who graduated from college in spring 2021 may also submit to the college category.

-For questions regrading which age group you belong to, please contact us at nextonstage@broadwayworld.com.

-At this time, this contest is open to US residents only.

Schedule:

The BroadwayWorld team will review performances as nominations come in. The deadline to submit is Sunday, June 27 at 11:59pm ET.

Submissions Accepted - June 10 - June 27

Voting Period for Top 30 - June 28 - July 13

Top 30 revealed - July 15 (high school) and July 16 (college)

Top 15 revealed - July 22 (high school) and July 23 (college)

Top 10 revealed - July 29 (high school) and July 30 (college)

Top 5 revealed - August 5 (high school) and August 6 (college)

Top 3 revealed - August 12 (high school) and August 13 (college)

Season 3 Finale - August 20

Judges:

Judges for season 2 of Next on Stage: Dance Edition will be announced soon! Check back for more updates.

Prizes:

$1000 to a Charity of the Winner's Choice

Our winner's past charities have included the Alzheimer Association, The Trevor Project, The Actors Fund, National Indian Child Care Association, The Fund for College Auditions, and the Coalition Against Trafficking in Women.

A Pair of Shoes from LaDuca

The classic LaDuca Y-strap adorns an additional support strap in the Alexis. The design provides added support across the top of the foot concentrated at the bunion-area. A 2.5" heel is perfect for students, dancers new to heeled character shoes, and those looking for a stable shoe to guide them through their choreography. Alexis has a soft suede sole to ensure maximum foot articulation. All LaDuca shoes are handcrafted in Italy to ensure our dancers have all the comfort and flexibility they desire.

OR

-Made with master jazz dancer and choreographer, Luigi, in mind, this shoe provides maximum flexibility and articulation of the foot. The thin suede sole allows the movement of a jazz slipper. Hidden elastic gussets carry flexibility throughout the foot and a gummie heel provides a perfectly stable platform for dancers to land on. All LaDuca shoes are handmade in Italy to provide dancers with the comfort and quality they desire.

A Merch Prizepack from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop

Pick out prizes from our Theatre Shop, with fun theater designs created by our team and Broadway stars! Our shop features a ton of shirts, mugs, pillows, and so much more sporting fun Broadway slogans and art!

Stay tuned for more announcements regarding season 2 of Next on Stage: Dance Edition!