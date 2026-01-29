DANCE OF DEATH & More Lead Chicago's February 2026 Top Theatre Shows

Chicago is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Chicago for February 2026.

Dance of Death

Steppenwolf Theatre Company - Now through March 22, 2026

The Dance of Death Steppenwolf Theatre Company - onstage January 29 - March 22. Featuring ensemble members Cliff Chamberlain, Kathryn Erbe and Steppenwolf co-founder Jeff Perry In the high stone tower of an isolated naval fortress, Alice and Edgar are about to celebrate 25 years of wedded bliss—if decades of resentment, recrimination and mutual sabotage count as bliss. But when an alluring visitor arrives, the delicate balance of their tedious arrangement falls off its axis, cracks growing into canyons. In Conor McPherson’s wicked take on Strindberg’s masterclass in marital warfare, a twisted love triangle waltzes off the edge of a cliff, plunging us all into the deep. Get tickets now at www.steppenwolf.org or (312) 335-1650.

Stereophonic

CIBC Theatre - February 01, 2026 through February 07, 2026

The most Tony Award-winning Show of 2024. The most Tony Award-nominated Play of all time. Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough. Written by David Adjmi, directed by Daniel Aukin, and featuring original music by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, Stereophonic invites the audience to immerse themselves — with fly-on-the-wall intimacy — in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.

Dear Evan Hanson

Paramount Theatre - February 04, 2026 through March 22, 2026

“Dear Evan Hansen: Today is going to be a good day and here’s why…” That’s how Evan starts every day, writing himself a letter about why it’s going to be a good day. A coping mechanism for this lonely, anxious high schooler looking to fit in. It’s because of these letters that Evan finds himself telling a well-meaning, little white lie that snowballs into a blizzard of untruths. In the end, his unforgettable journey demonstrates there is a place for everyone to feel love, acceptance and to be seen—even when you make mistakes.

Oliver! A Staged Concert

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre - January 21, 2026 through February 28, 2026

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre is proud to announce the cast and creative team for Lionel Bart’s Oliver! A Staged Concert, located in the heart of downtown Arlington Heights, 111 W. Campbell St., January 21 - February 8. Oliver! A Staged Concert is freely adapted from Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist and features book, music and lyrics by Lionel Bart. This staged-concert is directed by Patrick Tierney and music directed by Aaron Kaplan.

Oliver! A Staged Concert engulfs audiences in an emotional world of subterfuge, survival and friendship. Produced in collaboration with Metropolis’ School of the Performing Arts and featuring the JAM Orchestra—a live 26-piece orchestra on stage, this staged concert adaptation tells the story of an orphan who sets out in search of a brighter future. Oliver quickly becomes entangled in the gritty, dangerous London underworld and encounters an unforgettable cast of characters. Winner of three Tony Awards and six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Oliver! A Staged Concert features timeless tunes like “Consider Yourself,” “Food, Glorious Food” and “I’d Do Anything.” Revel in the resilience of the human spirit.

The performance schedule is Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. (please note that the performance on Thursday, Jan. 29 is at 2 p.m. and not 7 p.m.). The performance on Thursday, Jan. 29 at 2 p.m. will also be ASL interpreted and Saturday, Jan. 31 performance at 2 p.m. will be closed captioned. Tickets are now on sale from $25 to $49 at MetropolisArts.com or by calling the box office at 847.577.2121.

The Outsider

Oil Lamp Theater - January 23, 2026 through February 22, 2026

When the sitting governor gets kicked out of office for, you guessed it, corruption, it’s time for someone new to take the throne… uh...the role. And the polls are in, it's time for an outsider. Enter bumbling brainiac Ned Newley. With bright ideas and hope in his eyes, he’s the perfect candidate - on paper. It will take a team of dedicated pollsters, campaign coordinators and more notecards than one can count, to turn him into a poised politician who can expertly avoid questions like it's his job. This knee-slappingly hilarious play will have the audience reaching across the aisle to share a laugh. Audiences may even find a renewed sense of hope for politics…okay maybe not… but they'll at least enjoy an absolutely hysterical and highly entertaining break from the news.

