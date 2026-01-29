THE MIRROR CRACK'D & More Lead Florida's February 2026 Top Theatre Shows

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Florida is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Florida for February 2026.

Agatha Christie’s The Mirror Crack’d

Asolo Repertory Theatre - January 21, 2026 through March 14, 2026

The Mirror Crack’d By Agatha Christie A New Adaptation by Rachel Wagstaff Directed by Michael Donald Edwards January 21 – March 14, 2026 A Hollywood film star and her entourage descend upon a quaint English village to film an epic period drama. But when the glamorous opening reception ends in a chilling murder, everyone becomes a suspect, leaving Agatha Christie’s beloved sleuth, Miss Marple, to untangle a web of ambition, deceit, and betrayal. One of the Queen of Mystery’s most celebrated novels finally makes it to the stage in this thrilling new adaptation by Rachel Wagstaff.

Silent Night

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts - February 06, 2026 through February 08, 2026

Opera Orlando presents the Orlando premiere of Kevin Puts and Mark Campbell's Pulitzer Prize winning Silent Night, a cinematic retelling of the 1914 Christmas Truce during World War I. Based on the acclaimed screenplay Joyeux Noël by Christian Carion, this masterpiece captures a miraculous moment when Scottish, French and German soldiers laid down their arms and negotiated a Christmas Eve truce.

Led by Grammy Award winner Gabriel Preisser and internationally acclaimed soprano Julia Radosz with Bob Wood conducting the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra. This powerful work underscores the yearning, despair, and hope of the soldiers living in the trenches.

Good Night, Oscar

Maltz Jupiter Theatre - February 15, 2026 through March 01, 2026

This drama comedy, fresh from a hit Broadway run that ended in 2023, offers audiences a gold mine of witticisms from one talk show guest who is equal parts brilliant and cynical. Hollywood personality, Oscar Levant, was an immensely talented concert pianist, composer, and actor. Good Night, Oscar is based on Levant’s frequent appearances on “The Tonight Show” with Jack Paar, one of the pioneers of late-night television. This fictional retelling delves into the razor’s edge of humor and heartbreak, the ever-dwindling distinction between exploitation and entertainment, and the high cost of baring one’s soul for public consumption.

Grandma Gatewood Took a Walk

Florida Studio Theatre - February 04, 2026 through February 27, 2026

In her golden years, Emma “Grandma” Gatewood called her family and said she was “going for a walk.” Conveniently, she forgot to mention her walk was over 2,000 miles and passed 14 states. Set out with nothing but her Keds and her determination, she became the first woman to hike the newly formed Appalachian Trail – alone. Grandma Gatewood Took a Walk follows her true, remarkable adventure, and reminds us that it’s never too late to blaze your own trail.

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

Athens Theatre - February 27, 2026 through March 22, 2026

Truvy’s beauty salon is where life happens. It’s where women gather to laugh, cry, share stories, and carry one another through everything life throws their way. Steel Magnolias is a funny, deeply moving story about friendship—the kind that’s loud, loyal, and shows up when it counts. It’s about finding strength in the people who know you best, and love you anyway. This heartfelt comedy-drama is as sweet and soulful as Southern tea—and proves that “laughter through tears” just might be the finest emotion of all.

A Neil Diamond Tribute

Manatee Performing Arts Center - February 17, 2026 through February 17, 2026

Starring Keith Allynn One Man. One Legend. One Unforgettable Love Story. Feel the passion, the power, and the unforgettable music of Neil Diamond come alive as award-winning tribute artist Keith Allynn takes you on a heartwarming, toe-tapping journey through the life and music of a legend. From the iconic hits of the ’60s to today’s classics, Allynn doesn’t just sing Neil—he shares his story. Through spot-on vocals, humor, and personal storytelling—including his own incredible career pivot from Top 10 Elvis tribute artist to Neil Diamond—all for the love of a woman, this show is as moving as it is musically brilliant. Sing along to timeless favorites like Sweet Caroline, America, Cracklin’ Rosie, and more in a tribute that’s touching, funny, and full of heart.

