BroadwayWorld and Broadway Licensing Team Up for New Digital Marketing Program for Licensees

BroadwayWorld and the Broadway Licensing family of brands (Broadway Licensing, Broadway on Demand, and Playscripts) are excited to announce the formation of a new partnership to provide powerful, turnkey marketing solutions, as well as access to BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag to licensees of Broadway Licensing and Playscripts titles and local streaming partners of Broadway on Demand.

The packages are designed to put BroadwayWorld's powerful digital marketing tools into the hands of both professional and amateur producers alike and are priced and designed with marketers of all experience in mind. Offered at three pricing tiers, these discounted packages include featured calendar listings, custom content, and direct to consumer eBlasts to local audience members in the more than 100 domestic markets where BroadwayWorld has a dedicated home page.

"We're excited about this new partnership with the forward-thinking and innovative team at Broadway Licensing," says BroadwayWorld Editor-in-Chief Robert Diamond, "As streaming continues to heat up, and as theatres head towards re-opening later this year, we're thrilled to bring even more tools and offerings to theatres around the country and world."

Broadway Licensing CEO/President Sean Cercone adds, "We're thrilled to be rolling out the latest ShowShare updates for streaming on Broadway On Demand in partnership with our esteemed colleagues at BroadwayWorld. Stage Mag and the associated suite of offerings will solve multiple pain-points for organizations and create additional revenue opportunities for organizations and authors alike."

This partnership also puts BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag into licensees hands free of charge. With collaboration tools built right in, Stage Mag enables productions to distribute secure links for cast members, creatives, and more to easily submit up-to-date bios, headshots, and social media links, making it the perfect tool for busy educators, volunteers, company managers, and more! Theaters can also make important updates on the fly for 'At This Performance', cast changes and other instant notifications.

Audiences will appreciate convenient features like 'Theater Mode' which puts your Stage Mag into dark mode (low light/high contrast) for situations where the bright screen can be a distraction, such as a dark theater, and ability to adjust font size for optimum viewing.

As the world has pivoted to digital in the midst of the pandemic, these packages can put local productions in front of local audiences, whether those productions are streaming, in-person, or a hybrid of both.

For additional information about Broadway Licensing, visit: https://broadwaylicensing.com

For more about Stage Mag, visit: https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com