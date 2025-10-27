BroadwayWorld Readers Share Their Favorite Lorenz Hart Lyrics in Honor of BLUE MOON

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In honor of the release of Blue Moon, the new film about Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart, BroadwayWorld readers have shared their favorite lyrics from the writer. From Pal Joey to Babes in Arms, listen to the fan favorite lyrics of Lorenz Hart below!

Directed by Richard Linklater, Blue Moon takes place at Sardi's Restaurant on the opening night of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma! in 1943. The plot itself follows Hart as he confronts his shattered self-confidence as his former collaborator, Richard Rodgers, begins a successful new collaboration with Hammerstein.

The movie features a starry cast including Ethan Hawke as Lorenz Hart and Andrew Scott as Richard Rodgers, along with Margaret Qualley and Bobby Cannavale. Check out our interview with the stars of the film, who discuss the bond between Rodgers and Hart. Additionally, watch as theatre historian Jennifer Ashley Tepper goes inside the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts to take a look at the Sardi's portraits on display when the movie takes place.

Rodgers and Hart helmed such musicals as Babes in Arms and Pal Joey, in addition to the 1934 hit ballad "Blue Moon" from which the film gets its title. Rodgers and Hammerstein went on to create several hits themselves, with South Pacific, The King and I, and The Sound of Music among them.

"We'll Take Manhattan, The Bronx and Staten Island too, it's lovely walking through the zoo" – "Manhattan" from The Garrick Gaieties

"I thought Sir George had possibilites, but his flirtations made me ill at ease, and when I'm ill at ease, I kill at ease to keep my love alive" – "To Keep My Love Alive" from A Connecticut Yankee

"Some things that happen for the first time, Seems to be happening again, And so it seems we have met before, And laughed before, And loved before, But who knows where or when" – "Where or When" from Babes in Arms

"I'm wild again, beguiled again, a simpering whimpering child again." – "Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered" from Pal Joey

“This is a terrible city, the people are cattle and swine” – "Dear Old Syracuse" from The Boys From Syracuse

"I have the worst apprehension, That you don't crave my attention" – "You Mustn't Kick Around" from Pal Joey

"He killed his dad and that was patricide. One night I stabbed him at my mattress-side" – "To Keep My Love Alive" from Connecticut Yankee