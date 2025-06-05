BroadwayWorld Classifieds 6/5/2025; Jobs In Education, Patron Services, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 6/5/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Learning & Community Engagement

The Director of Learning and Community Engagement will be an innovative thought leader, strong collaborator, and skillful public advocate, with a fervent commitment to community engagement and relationship development. In addition to planning for the future of MTC’s Learning and Community Engagement Program, they will guide a multi-faceted operation of dynamic, innovative programs, serving more than 3,000 individuals annually. As the first education program created by a major New York theater... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Programming Manager Opening at Mayo Performing Arts Center, Morristown, NJ

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 1300-seat 501 (c) (3) non-profit performing arts center located in Morristown, NJ, seeks an experienced Programming Manager to assist the Programming Director with booking and coordination of more than 200 artists and events presented by MPAC each year. The Programming Manager will be responsible for researching and booking mission driven sustainable programs and services, and other attractions, in line with the Theatre’s strategic plan. Primary duties include... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Senior Theatre Technician

The USC Kaufman School of Dance is seeking an experienced, full-time Senior Theatre Technician to support our in-house production team. Primarily, this role will be primarily responsible for the technical operations of the Kaufman Dance Center, including the Large Performance Studio, general dance studios, and provide other facility support. The duties will include supporting lighting, sound, AV Equipment, projectors and coordinating necessary maintenance throughout the facility for live perf... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Spend Your Summer in the Berkshire: Seasonal Production Opportunities at Jacob’s Pillow!

Join our seasonal production team at Jacob’s Pillow and spend the summer in the beautiful Berkshire, Western Massachusetts, where you’ll help stage world-class performances at our newly rebuilt Doris Duke Theatre, the historic Ted Shawn Theatre, and the stunning Henry J. Leir Stage. As a seasonal member of our production team, you’ll help create unforgettable performances for one of the most celebrated dance festivals in the world. Our seasonal positions include: - Ted Shawn Theatre (TST):... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Stage Tech Crew Supervisor

Position Summary The Stage Crew Supervisor plays a critical leadership role within the Union County Performing Arts Center (UCPAC) production team, acting as the lead on-site supervisor for event load-ins, rehearsals, and performances. This position is responsible for executing production plans, managing stage and technical crew, maintaining venue standards, and ensuring client satisfaction. The Supervisor serves as a key liaison between the venue and performers, promoters, and clients, and is... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

The 5 & Dime, Inc. Managing Director Posting date: 6.3.25 ORGANIZATIONAL OVERVIEW The 5 & Dime tells stories that engage, inspire, entertain, and challenge audiences, nurturing a rich artistic culture in Jacksonville. Having produced more than 50 full-scale plays and musicals and dozens of supplemental productions since our founding in 2011, The 5 & Dime has a reputation for telling compelling stories through a consistently high-quality artistic product. The programming we produce is inte... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Audience Services Coordinator

STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration, and accou... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Programs Director - The Hermitage Artist Retreat

Programs Director Position Profile About the Opportunity The Hermitage Artist Retreat is embarking on a search to find their next Programs Director, a driven individual with a passion for new work and the creative process, an enthusiasm for engaging with artists across multiple disciplines, and exceptional producing and communication skills. A key leader within the organization, the Programs Director oversees the details that sustain and further the organization’s highly successful publ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Non Theatrical: Violinist for Fugitive Songs

Urgent need for Violinst for upcoming tech week/performances of the song cycle Fugitive Songs. Musicians would be called for 6 services: - Sitzprobe from 3-6 PM on Tuesday the 3rd - Dress rehearsal from 6-10 on Wednesday the 4th - Performances on Thursday the 5th at 8 PM, Friday the 6th at 8 PM, and Saturday at 2 PM and 8 PM Instruments can be safely stored in the theater for the duration of the run.

... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Script Transformation | A 16-day intensive retreat in Sicily for script and screenplay writers

Embark on a transformative 16-day journey designed for writers ready to elevate their scripts or screenplays. Whether you have a nascent idea or a complete first draft, this intensive residency offers the tools and guidance to reimagine and refine your work. Led by award-winning Nigerian-American dramaturg and creative producer Iyvon E.—Artistic Director of The Parsnip Ship and former Signature Theatre dramaturg—participants will engage in rigorous workshops, personalized mentorship, and col... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Learning & Education Programs

The Director of Learning and Education Programs will lead the strategic development and implementation of educational programs that support local, national, and digital engagement with Shakespeare and the early modern world. Building on the Folger’s tradition of excellence, they will shape innovative educational initiatives that integrate performance-based learning, expand national partnerships, and enhance the accessibility of the Folger’s educational resources for K–12 teachers, students, and... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Director of Patron Services

POSITION SUMMARY The Assistant Director of Patron Services is a key leadership position at The Music Hall, managing a team of three full-time and seasonal part time employees and is responsible for executing a first-class patron experience through patron engagement from point of inquiry through point of sale as well as on-site experience at all of The Music Hall’s venues, including the Historic Theater, the Music Hall Lounge, the Music Hall Ticketing Hub, Live Under the Arch, the Members Club... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Scene Shop Manager (Assistant Technical Director)

Orlando Family Stage, one of Central Florida’s oldest arts groups, is the State of Florida’s only professional Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA), and the eighth iteration of a company founded in 1926. Each year, we reach over 100,000 individuals in our three-theatre facility and in the community through our season of professional productions, a Youth Academy of camps and classes, and innovative educational and community engagement programming. We work closely with the University of Central Flori... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Open Call for June Fest 2025

OPEN CALL!! Seeking Plays (long and short), musicians, and performers of all genres for June Fest 2025. June Fest is a performing arts festival set in Brooklyn's most unique performing space: The Whole Picture Theatre at Brooklyn Bathhouse. This intimate, 38 to 50 seat cabaret theater is on the second floor of Brooklyn Bathhouse, a state-of the art facility offering thermal pools, saunas, and steam room. Attendees have the option of purchasing "show-only" tickets, or a "combo ticket" that grant... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Company Manager

Job Title: Assistant Company Manager Reports to: Company Manager Department: Company Management FLSA Classification: Full-Time, Non-Exempt Wage/Compensation Range: $18/hr, with housing (utilities included), insurance, paid time off, and paid holidays provided Goodspeed Musicals is committed to cultivating an environment where equity, diversity, inclusion, accessibility, and belonging are experienced at all job levels throughout our organization. Goodspeed is proud to be an Equal Opportun... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stage Management Apprentice

JOB TITLE: Stage Management Apprentice REPORTS TO: Production Manager & Head of Stage Management DATES: August 2025 – June 2026 COMPENSATION RATE: $18.75 per hour LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre seeks a Stage Management Apprentice to be a member of our 25/26 season. The Apprentice will work with a variety of Stage Management teams in both the Albert and Owen Theatres and gain hands-on experience with pre-production, rehearsals, an... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Front of House Associate

JOB TITLE: Front of House Associate REPORTS TO: Front of House Director FLSA Status: Hourly, Non-Exempt UNION: IATSE Local 750 COMPENSATION RATE: $17.50 - $17.75 per hour based on an assigned position per shift (Part-Time, averaging 10-20 hours per week based on performance/event schedule). LOCATION: 170. N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: Front of House Staff Associates are responsible for ensuring the best experience possible for all patrons who enter the Goodm... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Chief of Arts & Culture

The Chief of Arts and Culture (Chief) of MOAC will be a visionary, collaborative, and dynamic leader responsible for shaping and championing the City's cultural identity while supporting the vibrant and diverse arts ecosystem. They will spearhead the Mayor’s agenda on the creative economy through the leadership of the Arts and Culture Cabinet. The Chief of MOAC serves the City, the Mayor, citizens, and visitors in leading the development and implementation of cultural policy in partnership with... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Hiring: First Hand, McCarter Theatre Center

POSITION: First Hand DEPARTMENT: Production / Costumes REPORTS TO: Costume Supervisor PAY: $28/hr; Seasonal, Full-time; Non-Exempt (eligible for overtime) BENEFITS INCLUDE: Medical, vision, and dental insurance; paid time off (PTO), sick leave, and holiday time; paid parental leave; flexible spending and health savings accounts; employer-sponsored life, supplemental, long-term and short-term disability insurance; a 403(b) retirement plan with employer contribution and match, access to free p... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Vice President, Marketing & Communications

The Vice President of Marketing & Communications strategically plans, monitors, and oversees earned revenue generation of subscription, group and single ticket sales, customer service, cooperative marketing, and other sales activities. They guide public relations and communications, as well as support the Vice President of Advancement in maximizing messaging that maintains a positive brand image for, and content distributed and published by, the organization. The Vice President of Marketing & C... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance Manager

Finance Manager Job Description Organizational Summary: Playwrights Horizons is a writer's theater dedicated to the support and development of contemporary U.S. playwrights, composers and lyricists, and to the production of their new work. Reports to: Director of Finance Position Summary: We are seeking a Finance Manager to support the Director of Finance and the team in administering Playwrights Horizons’ daily accounting activities while supporting the daily needs and overall finan... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant Costume Shop Manager

Assistant Costume Shop Manager Job Identification: 18603 Posting Date: Job Schedule: Full Time Locations: Degree Level: Job Description: What We're Looking For Baylor University is seeking an Assistant Costume Shop Manager to support the mission and vision of Baylor University within the Department of Theatre Arts. This position supports the costume shop by serving as part of the construction team during the 6 show season by serving as first hand. This position also works... (more)