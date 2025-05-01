BroadwayWorld Classifieds 5/1/2025; Jobs In Lighting, Sound and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 5/1/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week

Classes / Instruction: Camp Counselors for Overnight Musical Theater Camp (June 9-July 29)

Harand Camp of the Theatre Arts, an established musical theater and activities camp for children 7-18, is looking for Camp Counselors (age 18+) for its 70th Season (June 9 – July 29, 2025). Strong applicants should have previous experience working with kids and the ability to teach or assist in a variety of activity areas. We are seeking applicants with skills in many areas - not just theater - so those without performing arts experience are also encouraged to apply! Highest need areas includ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager

Seeking a Stage Manager for a 1-weekend run of Fugitive Songs June 5th-7th. We need an SM to run the lighting board during tech week (design/cue setting will be done by LD) and to attend as many blocking rehearsals as possible. Additional pay will be calculated based on availability for rehearsals prior to tech week.... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Sound Designer/Board Operator

Seeking a Sound Designer and Board Operator for a 1-weekend run of Fugitive Songs. The show will run June 5th-7th, with Tech Week occurring June 3rd-5th. Performances will include a 6 piece band and 6 actors (with microphones).... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Lighting Designer

Seeking a Lighting Designer for a 1-weekend run of Fugitive Songs at AMT Theater. Flat fee for 2 days of design work June 3-4 and implementation during tech. Lighting board with be managed by other staff for the performances June 5-7.... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Male Stunt Performers / Face Characters - Six Flags Summer Weekend Festival - LA/NJ

WOW! Entertainment in association with Six Flags Parks is seeking male stunt performers/face character performers for DC Heroes & Villains Fest, a brand new immersive, family-friendly weekend summer entertainment festival. We are casting for familiar DC hero and villain characters, as well as new characters created for this event. Our performers will provide unique guest experiences through comedy, stunt shows, musical performances, and one-on-one interactions with guests. This year's festival... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Costume Designer - RCSA Frozen Jr. Summer Camp Program & Production

Frozen Jr. Summer Camp Program & Production (Ages 7 - 13) Position: Raue Center School For The Arts – Costume Designer Hours: Varies based on availability Stipend: $750 Raue Center School For The Arts (RCSA) is thrilled to be launching its 2025 Season of productions and is looking for a skilled, self- motivated Costume Designer to join our team for the RCSA Summer Camp Production of Frozen Jr. Potential Costume Designer should be a self-starter and an excellent collaborator with the creativ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Production Manager

Technical Production Manager – Gulfshore Playhouse Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as a Technical Production Manager Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, p... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Hiring: Electrician, McCarter Theatre Center

POSITION: Electrician DEPARTMENT: Production / Stage Operations REPORTS TO: Head Electrician PAY: $28/hr; Seasonal, Full-time; Non-Exempt (eligible for overtime) BENEFITS INCLUDE: Medical, vision, and dental insurance; paid time off (PTO), sick leave, and holiday time; paid parental leave; flexible spending and health savings accounts; employer-sponsored life, supplemental, long-term and short-term disability insurance; a 403(b) retirement plan with employer contribution and match, access to... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Production Assistant

Title: Production Assistant Location: New York City Starting Rate: $16.50/hour Bryant Park is one of the busiest public spaces in the world, notorious for its free summer programming featuring extraordinary arts and culture performances. The Bryant Park Corporation is hiring Production Assistants to facilitate this year's events, including the popular Movie Nights and Picnic Performance series in collaboration with partners such as Carnegie Hall, Alvin Ailey, and New York City Opera. Manu... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Designer (I.A.T.S.E. Local 1 Union position)

Hudson Scenic Studio is an IATSE-affiliated leading provider of custom scenic fabrication, automation, and painted scenery servicing the live entertainment industry. To learn more about the company, please visit our website www.hudsonscenic.com. Location: Yonkers, NY. Technical Designers are responsible for developing technical solutions for the live entertainment industry, based on client-supplied design concepts as well as visual information and technical specifications, while incorporatin... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: CNC OPERATOR

Tom Carroll Scenery works in the following industries: TV, Broadway, movies, special events, retail, museum, retail installations and trade shows. We build unique, detailed scenery, props, and displays that encompass a broad variety of specifications. Our environment is fast-paced, and we handle multiple projects with rapid lead-times and firm deadlines. Rate: $25/hr commensurate upon experience. Qualifications -Talented individuals who are technically skilled and work well collaborative... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Scenic Carpenter

Tom Carroll Scenery works in the following industries: TV, Broadway, movies, special events, retail, museum, retail installations and trade shows. We build unique, detailed scenery, props, and displays that encompass a broad variety of specifications. Our environment is fast-paced, and we handle multiple projects with rapid lead-times and firm deadlines. Rate: $25/hr commensurate upon experience. Qualifications -Talented individuals who are technically skilled and work well collaborativ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Props Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS PROPS SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Props Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional th... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: First Hand

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS FIRST HAND Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as First Hand. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which e... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate General Manager

ASSOCIATE GENERAL MANAGER -SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking an ASSOCIATE GENERAL MANAGER at The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of its productions. In... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Extras Needed For Chagall In New York

We are looking for one or two extras for our play "Chagall In New York," which will be debuting May 1 to 18, 2025, at Theater For The New City in the East Village. Unfortunately, I have already exceeded my budget so I need someone who's willing to work for free. We would need you for a few crowd scenes, and if you're willing and able, maybe even some small speaking parts. If you're looking for some experience in theater or to fill out your resume, please get in touch with us at: luminescentmedi... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: National Dance Institute seeks Assistant Dance Teaching Artists

NDI seeks dance educators with experience teaching children, ideally in school-based settings. NDI programs are held during the school day, teaching dance as an integral part of the elementary school curriculum. Our programs culminate in celebratory and community-building performances. Every NDI class is taught by a team of three professional Teaching Artists: a Lead Dance Teacher/Choreographer, an Assistant Dance Teacher/Choreographer, and a Musician/Accompanist. We utilize a movement vocabula... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Associate Artistic Director

TITLE: Associate Artistic Director / Creative Producer STATUS: Full-time Exempt DIVISION: Artistic DEPARTMENT: Artistic REPORTS TO: Artistic Director POSTITION AVAILABLE: Late September 2025 ONSITE REQUIREMENTS: Regularly on-site at least three days a week IRREGULAR SCHEDULE DESCRIPTION: Some weekend and evening work ABOUT STUDIO THEATRE Studio Theatre is a longstanding Washington cultural institution dedicated to the production of contemporary theatre. We are a community of artists and audie... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing & Sales- Texas Performing Arts

About the Opportunity Texas Performing Arts (TPA) is the professional arts presenting and producing program of The University of Texas at Austin. One of the largest and most active university-based performing arts centers in the U.S., TPA is an anchor institution in Austin’s arts, cultural, and entertainment landscape. With a population of nearly 1 million people, Austin is one of the fastest growing cities in the country. UT Austin is the state’s flagship university and is ranked #7 among ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director - Texas Performing Arts

Managing Director Position Profile About the Opportunity Texas Performing Arts (TPA) is the professional arts presenting and producing program of The University of Texas at Austin. One of the largest and most active university-based performing arts centers in the U.S., TPA is an anchor institution in Austin’s arts, cultural, and entertainment landscape. With a population of nearly 1 million people, Austin is one of the fastest growing cities in the country. UT Austin is the state’s flags... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Shakespeare Monologue Intensive

Interested in Grad School? Need to prepare for an upcoming Shakespeare role? Want a classical monologue for your back pocket? Join Ben Katz (Paramount+ "Evil," Hartford Stage's "All My Sons," NYU Grad Acting Alum and UCSB Faculty) for a 4-week intensive, "Shakespeare: Crown to Toe." Over four sessions, you will learn and embody straightforward techniques practiced by Mark Wing-Davey and Steven Skybell (Broadway's “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”) and applicable to any Shakespearean t... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: 2025/2026 Season Production Positions

Now Hiring: 2025–2026 Season Production Staff Milburn Stone Theatre at Cecil College The Milburn Stone Theatre is currently hiring Production Team members for our 2025–2026 season. We’re looking for passionate and skilled individuals to join us in a variety of roles. All positions are stipend-based and offer a unique opportunity to work on a diverse and exciting lineup of productions. We are hiring for the following roles: • Director: $700 • Music Director: $700–$900 (based on run len... (more)