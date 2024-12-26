BroadwayWorld Classifieds 12/26/2024; Jobs In Education, Stage Management & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 12/26/2024. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Temp Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe Crew

JOB TITLE: Wardrobe Crew REPORTS TO: Wardrobe Supervisor FLSA Status: Temporary, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $22.50 per hour LOCATION: 170. N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre seeks additional Wardrobe Crew and Wardrobe Cover Crew for the remaining 2024-25 season. The crew will work together with actors on all changes and will clean and maintain all costumes. Specific dates for the remainder of the season are as follows: • 04/15/2024 - 05/18... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Education - Paper Mill Playhouse

Director of Education Position Profile About the Opportunity Paper Mill Playhouse (PMP), the nation's premier musical theater, seeks a visionary and experienced leader to serve as Director of Education. This leadership position offers an exceptional opportunity to advance Paper Mill's award-winning classes, training programs, and educational initiatives. The successful candidate will provide strategic leadership in developing and implementing educational programs that align with Paper Mi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director of Audience Services

STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration, and accoun... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director of Audience Services

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Part-Time Program Assistant

JOB DESCRIPTION / OVERVIEW Brooklyn Youth Chorus is seeking a part-time Program Assistant(s) to serve as rehearsal managers, front desk attendants, and to provide general program administrative support. When scheduled in a rehearsal manager capacity, program assistants are responsible for overseeing drop-off and pick-up, taking attendance, monitoring chorister behavior before, during, and after rehearsal, helping with classroom logistics such as music distribution, etc. When scheduled as the f... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Chorus Manager, Junior Ensemble and Bass Ensemble

BROOKLYN YOUTH CHORUS Chorus Manager, Junior Ensemble and Bass Ensemble Brooklyn Youth Chorus is seeking a full-time Chorus Manager for its Junior Ensemble (treble performing ensemble) and Bass Ensemble (tenor/bass performing ensemble) with an educator mindset, proactive data-driven logistic skills, and strong communication and relationship-building capabilities. The Chorus Manager is responsible for coordinating logistics, communications, company needs, and chorister supervision for ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Adult Supernumeraries - Lyric Opera of Chicago

Lyric Opera of Chicago will hold auditions for adult supernumeraries, which are non-speaking, non-singing roles. Selected supernumeraries will be fully involved in both the rehearsal process and performance schedule. Opportunities are available in two upcoming productions, Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème and Missy Mazzoli and Royce Vavrek’s The Listeners. Auditions for La Bohème will take place on Monday, January 27, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. The production is seeking six male-presenting supers to port... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Production Manager

Technical Production Manager – Gulfshore Playhouse Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as a Technical Production Manager Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, p... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stage Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS STAGE SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Stage Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Director - The Hermitage Artist Retreat

Development Director Position Profile About the Opportunity The Hermitage Artist Retreat seeks a passionate, intelligent, and driven Development Director with experience in all aspects of fundraising and donor relations to sustain and grow the organization’s highly successful development efforts. With the arrival of Andy Sandberg as the Artistic Director/CEO five years ago, the organization has flourished, growing its revenue and programming by 4X. With this growth, the Hermitage has int... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Seeking Stage Manager for AMADEUS

Seeking Stage Manager for The Manor Club Theatre's April production of AMADEUS by Peter Shaffer. Runs 4 performances, April 24 through April 27, 2025. Director, Donna Bellone. Stipend $250.00. Rehearses 3 times per week. To reply or for more information contact: tmctamadeus@gmail.com... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Bob Marley - Hope Road Auditions

SEEKING: FEMALE VOCALISTS, DANCERS, ACTORS, DJ’s, DANCEHALL IMPROVISATION SPECIALISTS, & UNIQUE GROUND BASED ACTS We are seeking passionate storytellers who thrive on the challenge of creating a show that offers an interactive audience experience. We are looking for individuals with contagious enthusiasm and a deep commitment to the authentic heart of Jamaica and Bob Marley’s music. Contract Length: yearly Must be willing to relocate to Las Vegas. Contract includes a relocation allowan... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Lecturer in Costume Technology

Lecturer in Costume Technology Job No: 533424 Work Type: Non-Tenure-Track Faculty Location: Main Campus (Gainesville, FL) Categories: Recreation/Event Services, Humanities Department: 13040100 - COTA-THEATRE-CHAIR Job Description Classification Title: Lecturer in Costume Technology Job Description: The School of Theatre and Dance in the College of the Arts seeks a highly skilled and motivated costume technician to join our team as a Lecturer in Costume Technology b... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Seasonal Production Supervisors

The Williamstown Theatre Festival is seeking seasonal production supervisor positions for the 2025 season. Roles include: Audio, Costumes, Lighting, Production Management, Production Resources, Props, Scenery, Stage Management, and Technical Direction. Please check our website for the details of each position including responsibilities, start/end date, and compensation. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

POSITION: Company Manager CLASSIFICATION: Full-Time, Seasonal STATUS: Exempt REPORTS TO: Assistant Managing Director SUPERVISES: Seasonal Company Management staff COMPENSATION: $1,300 per week LOCATION: Position may work remotely March - April. Position requires relocating to Williamstown, MA from May - August, during which housing is provided. HIRING TIMELINE: Applications to be accepted until the position is filled with priority application deadline of January 13, 2025. Appli... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Video Documentation Intern

The Video Documentation Intern plays a vital role in capturing and preserving the dynamic experiences of the Festival. Working closely with the staff videographers, the intern will gain hands-on experience in video production, post-production, and archival management, contributing to both the Festival's promotional efforts and its extensive historical documentation.... (more)

Internships - Administrative: School Programs Intern

Jacob’s Pillow seeks two School Programs Interns to serve as an integral part of a team led by the Interim Director of The School and the School Programs Manager, and includes the School Administrator and the School Programs Assistant. School Programs Interns work with The School Staff to coordinate and implement five on-site, professional advancement and development programs involving an international roster of Artist Faculty and program participants, as well as participate in operations and l... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Public Relations Intern

The Public Relations Intern works closely with the Public Relations & Communications Coordinator and the Director of Marketing to assist with all aspects of securing, tracking, and archiving media coverage of Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival while managing the composition of weekly press releases, compilation of press kits for media, and other printed materials as assigned.... (more)

Internships - Crew : Production Intern

Production Interns work alongside Jacob’s Pillow Production Staff as well as the visiting company's staff and artists to gain hands-on experience and knowledge about all aspects of the production process. Production Interns will complete seven (7) two-week rotations in which they will be the primary assistants to the Production Managers and departmental supervisors. During the pre-season Interns will assist the PMs and Supervisors in the planning, preparation, and advancing of the Festival, as ... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Philanthropy Intern

The Philanthropy Intern will work alongside a dynamic Philanthropy team during Festival 2025. She/he/they will play an important role in the day-to-day fundraising operations of the summer Festival, and also be part of delivering major special events including the summer Gala and the opening events for the inaugural season of the Doris Duke Theatre. The early weeks of the internship are devoted to pre-festival responsibilities and Gala preparations, as well as learning best practices and pr... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Patron Services Intern

The Patron Services Intern plays a vital role in delivering an exceptional experience for patrons, artists, and staff at Jacob’s Pillow. Working directly with the Patron Services team, the intern will gain hands-on experience in all aspects of guest services, including box office operations, ticketing, and front-of-house support for the 2025 Festival season. This position offers the opportunity to develop customer service and event management skills, engage with diverse patrons, and work in a d... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Digital Marketing Intern

Jacob’s Pillow seeks a proactive and detail-oriented Digital Marketing Intern to support the organization’s digital marketing efforts and enhance its dynamic digital presence. Reporting to the Digital Marketing Manager, this intern will also work closely with the Director of Marketing and Digital Marketing Coordinator, contributing to a collaborative team focused on expanding audience reach through strategic digital initiatives.... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Company Management Intern

Company Management Interns play a pivotal role in the day-to-day operations of Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival. Interns will take on a range of responsibilities focused on artist services, coordination, and hospitality, ensuring that all logistical aspects of festival performances and artist care run smoothly. Each intern will be assigned to one of Jacob’s Pillow's three theaters— the Ted Shawn Theatre, the Doris Duke Theatre, or the Henry J. Leir Stage— and will serve as the secondary point o... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Community Engagement Intern

Two Community Engagement Interns work collaboratively within a small team to implement the Pillow’s community programs through relationship building, critical thinking, and administrative activities. Community Engagement Programs serve participants of all ages and experiences, from individuals encountering movement for the first time to the advanced dancer. The Community Engagement Interns contribute to the administrative, financial, and logistical functions of programming, simultaneously b... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Audience Development Intern

The Audience Development Intern works closely with the Audience Development Manager to collaborate on and execute strategic initiatives to develop new in-person and digital audiences for both free and paid events, as well as building strong relationships with local and regional community members and organizations, and serving as a supporting liaison to the Community Engagement department and The School at Jacob’s Pillow on year-round projects and initiatives.... (more)