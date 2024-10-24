BroadwayWorld Classifieds 10/24/2024; Jobs In Costumes, Concessions and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 10/24/2024. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Literary Associate

The Old Globe, a year-round professional theatre company producing 14 or more productions annually on three stages in beautiful Balboa Park in San Diego, seeks candidates for its Literary Associate position. Supporting and collaborating with the Director of New Plays and Dramaturgy, and with generous support from philanthropists, the Literary Associate provides key support for new works and dramaturgy, including reading and evaluating plays for production and for developmental opportunities,... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking Choreographer "Saturday Night Fever"

Pantochino Productions Inc, a professional not for profit theatre company in Milford, Connecticut is seeking a choreographer for its Teen Theatre production of "Saturday Night Fever." Rehearsals Saturdays in Jan/Feb 2025. Interested parties please email letter and resume to Bert Bernardi, Producer at pantochino@gmail.com... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Rascals: A New Comedy Play Seeks Costume Designer

Hello Designers! We are seeking a costume designer for Broadway Bods' fall mainstage production, a new original comedy, Rascals. Performances will be December 6, 7, 12, 13. Deadline to submit your pitch deck is November 4th. Synopsis & character breakdown: Set in a Brooklyn dump, a community of fun-loving raccoons find food, friends, and foes as the next king ascends. A pair of taunting seagulls circle overhead, seeking out any opportunity to poach a snack or stir up trouble. Big ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Concessions Coordinator

JOB TITLE: Concessions Coordinator REPORTS TO: Front of House Director FLSA Status: Full-Time, Non-Exempt UNION STATUS: Non-Union COMPENSATION RATE: $42,000 annually LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Concessions Coordinator is an integral part of Goodman Theatre’s Front-of-House and Events departments who assists the Front of House Director with day-to-day operations of all bars and house manages select performances. This position oversee... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Overhire Carpenter

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS SHORT TERM CARPENTER (December 2, 2024-January 24, 2025) Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Overhire Carpenter. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Production Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS a Production Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as a Production Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional thea... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: CNC Operator

Tom Carroll Scenery works in the following industries: TV, Broadway, movies, special events, retail, museum, retail installations and trade shows. We build unique, detailed scenery, props, and displays that encompass a broad variety of specifications. Our environment is fast-paced, and we handle multiple projects with rapid lead-times and firm deadlines. Rate: $25/hour commensurate upon experience Qualifications: -Talented individuals who are technically skilled and work well collaboratively... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Properties & Paints Supervisor

PROPERTIES & PAINTS SUPERVISOR Start date: November 2024 Florida Studio Theatre, a fast-paced and dynamic professional LORT D regional theatre in Sarasota, FL, is seeking a Properties and Paint Supervisor for its 5-theatre operation. The Properties & Paints Supervisor reports directly to the Technical Director, under the wing of the Director of Production. The job is primarily Monday-Friday, but nights and weekends are often required for changeovers, techs, previews, et al. The Prop... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Front of House Associate

JOB TITLE: Front of House Associate (Part-Time) REPORTS TO: Front of House Director FLSA Status: Part-Time, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $16.50 per hour + tips LOCATION: 170. N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: Front of House Associates are responsible for ensuring the best experience possible for all patrons who enter the Goodman Theatre. Duties include, but are not limited to; bartending, selling merchandise at the Goodman Gift Store, handling patr... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Director of Information Technology

TITLE: Director of Information Technology STATUS: Full-time, Exempt, Year-Round LOCATION: Hybrid within 90 minutes driving distance from Becket, MA REPORTS TO: Deputy Director DEPARTMENT: Information Technology WORKS WITH: All departments SUPERVISES: Tessitura Administrator, Network and Server Administrator, and the Technology Support Specialist. COMPENSATION: $85,000 - $100,000 GRADE 6 (less applicable tax withholdings) BENEFITS: (YEAR ROUND): Health and dental insurance, FSA, 403B c... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: PHP Development Job

Best Job in Ranchi for Freshers. Telecaller Job, Academic Counselor Job, Business Developer Job, PHP Developer Job in Ranchi. https://www.kalamacademy.org/job-in-ranchi-latest-job-openings-in-ranchi-2023/... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: STILT WALKER

The Six Flags Over Georgia entertainment department is hiring a stilt walker to perform outdoor "street-mosphere" for our upcoming Holiday in the Park Celebration. The festival opens on November 23rd and closes January 5th. Rehearsals / Fittings will be scheduled the week of November 11th. Please submit a headshot, resume and stilt walking reel to sfogcasting@sixflags.com ASAP! ... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Parsons Dance Development Internship

PARSONS DANCE is seeking an Intern to assist with Development fundraising and data entry. Parsons Dance is a contemporary touring dance company based in New York City. Our dancers perform dozens of shows each year in cities all over the country and the world. We have an extensive network of educational, institutional, and individual supporters whose contributions to our mission are paramount. The Intern shall gain hands-on experience across development aspects of arts administration, incl... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: House Managers & Assistant House Managers

POSITION: House Managers & Assistant House Managers DEPARTMENT: Operations, Front of House REPORTS TO: Front of House Supervisor PAY: $19 - $21/hr; Part-time; Hourly; Non-Exempt (eligible for overtime) BENEFITS INCLUDE: Complimentary and discounted tickets, institutional professional development opportunities, access to free parking, and other perks. LOCATION & SCHEDULE: This is an in-person position that works at both theatre venues located at 91 University Place in Princeton, N... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Patron Attendant

POSITION: Patron Attendant DEPARTMENT: Operations, Front of House REPORTS TO: Front of House Supervisor PAY: $17/hr; Part-time; Hourly; Non-Exempt (eligible for overtime) BENEFITS INCLUDE: Complimentary and discounted tickets, institutional professional development opportunities, access to free parking, and other perks. LOCATION & SCHEDULE: This is an in-person position that works at both theatre venues located at 91 University Place in Princeton, NJ. with a schedule based on the... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stage Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS STAGE SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Stage Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Props Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS PROPS SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Props Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Scenic Charge/Lead Scenic Painter

Tom Carroll Scenery works in the following industries: TV, Broadway, movies, special events, retail, museum, retail installations and trade shows. We build unique, detailed scenery, props, and displays that encompass a broad variety of specifications. Our environment is fast-paced, and we handle multiple projects with rapid lead-times and firm deadlines. Qualifications: -strong communication skills -proficient knowledge of theatrical scenic treatments and methods -strong organizational sk... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Alley Theatre seeks interested and talented candidates to serve as its next Managing Director. The next Managing Director will join one of the strongest theatres in the country. At a time where many regional theatres are struggling, The Alley Theatre is a vibrant organization, artistically and financially. There is a high-performing staff and a deeply committed board of directors. The Managing Director co-leads the Alley in partnership with the Artistic Director and reports directly to the Boar... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director - SpeakEasy Stage Boston

SpeakEasy Stage - Boston’s home for bold theatre - invites applications from collaborative and risk-taking artistic leaders to serve as its next Artistic Director - Apply by Nov 15! Since 1992, SpeakEasy Stage has produced vital, timely, and entertaining plays and musicals in Boston’s South End. Our shows spark conversations that continue long after audiences leave the theater. After 32 years, our Founding Artistic Director is stepping down to make room for new leadership. We are looking for... (more)