Broadway Streaming Guide September 2025 - Where to Watch HELLUVA BOSS & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



To help kick off the fall season, Broadway fans can stream a brand new lineup of movies, music, and television this September. As we gear up for spooky season, Tim Burton's adaptation of Sweeney Todd will be available to watch, as will the conclusion of Wednesday Season 2, starring Jenna Ortega and Lady Gaga.

As the musical series Hazbin Hotel prepares to launch its second season this October, viewers can recap its companion show, Helluva Boss, when both uncensored seasons of the animated show drop on Prime Video this month.

Those nostalgic for the world of The Office will be in for a treat when Peacock's new follow-up series, The Paper, debuts with a cast that includes Broadway alums Domhnall Gleeson and Alex Edelman.

Take a look below to check out the full lineup of what you should stream this September!

Theatre TV & Film

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (September 1, Paramount+)

This 2007 Tim Burton film is an adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's landmark musical about a murderous barber, recently seen on Broadway with Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford. The movie takes the blood and gore to a whole new level and features Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Alan Rickman, and Laura Michelle Kelly.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (September 1, Netflix)

The first film adaptation of Roald Dahl's bestselling children's book, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, is a movie musical starring Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson, and Peter Ostrum. The musical's soundtrack includes classic tunes like “Candy Man” and “Pure Imagination.”

La La Land (September 1, Netflix)

The Oscar-winning film La La Land showcases the story of a promising pianist and aspiring actress who cross paths and fall in love, while attempting to harmonize their career journeys in the city of stars. The movie stars Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, and John Legend, and features songs by Broadway's Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 (September 3, Netflix)

Season 2 picks up with Wednesday as she returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. Part 2 of Wednesday Season 2 will feature the return of fan-favorite character Principal Weems. Gwendoline Christie will reprise her role as the deceased principal in the second part of the season, serving as Wednesday's spirit guide as she attempts to awaken from her coma. Lady Gaga is also set to appear in this batch of episodes, appearing as the mysterious Rosaline Rotwood.

The Paper (September 4, Peacock)

The Paper is the highly anticipated series set in the world of The Office, featuring an ensemble that includes Tony Award winner Alex Edelman. The new show sees the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch find a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper, the Toledo Truth Teller, and the new editor-in-chief (Tony nominee Domhnall Gleeson) trying to revive it. Broadway alums Tracy Letts and Molly Ephraim are among the series' guest stars.

The Wedding Banquet (September 8, Paramount+)

The Wedding Banquet is a comedy of errors about a chosen family navigating the disasters and delights of family expectations, queerness, and cultural identity. The movie features Wicked's Bowen Yang, Lily Gladstone, Kelly Marie Tran, and Han Gi-chan. It is a remake of the 1993 Ang Lee film of the same name.

Helluva Boss Seasons 1 and 2 (September 10, Prime Video)

Set in Hell, Helluva Boss follows the I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals), a small and chaotic assassination business. At the center of the chaos is the eccentric Hell-born imp Blitzo (the “o” is silent) and his complicated situationship with demon prince Stolas. Alongside his ragtag crew, Blitzo takes on contracts to kill targets in the human world. The musical series, set in the same world as Hazbin Hotel, features the voices of Broadway's Alex Brightman, James Monroe Iglehart, Jinkx Monsoon, and more.

Downton Abbey Celebrates the Grand Finale (September 11, Peacock)

Ahead of the final entry in the beloved Downton Abbey franchise, the cast of the highly anticipated third and final film will reunite for a one-hour special at London’s famed Savoy Hotel to exclusively share personal memories and never-before-told secrets from the franchise’s 15-year journey. The special will also feature a world-exclusive scene from Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, ahead of its Sept. 12 theatrical release.

Theatre Music

Ballad Line Concept Album (September 12)

The concept album from the major new Scottish folk musical Ballad Lines features a cast of top musical theatre performers, including Olivier Award-winning actress Rebecca Trehearn, Frances McNamee, Olivier Award-nominee Kirsty Findlay, Amber Sylvia Edwards, and more. Listen to a selection of tracks below.

Opening Night Live West End Cast Recording (September 12)

John Cassavetes’ Opening Night is the first stage musical with music, lyrics, and orchestrations by Rufus Wainwright. It premiered in London at the Gielgud Theatre in the spring of 2024. The live album features Wainwright’s songs written for the original London West End production performed by the cast, including Sheridan Smith, Nicola Hughes, and Benjamin Walker, recorded over the last four performances of the play at London’s Gielgud Theatre. Listen to a single below.

Get What You Want: The Songs of Michael Finke (September 12)

Showcasing rising musical theater composer and lyricist Michael Finke, Get What You Want features a collection of his soaring ballads and unconventional story songs, weaving a tapestry of stories and characters fighting for what they want most out of life. The album features an all-star cast, including Emily Afton (Hadestown), Ari Axelrod (Fiddler on the Roof), Donna Lynne Champlin (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”), Alex Goley (Big River), and more.