Broadway Streaming Guide: March 2022 - Where to Watch WEST SIDE STORY & More New Releases!

This March, Broadway fans will be keeping themselves busy with several new albums, concerts, and television shows to binge. From Steven Spielberg's acclaimed film adaption of West Side Story to new episodes of Central Park, check out what's coming to streaming services this month!

Look below to see what movies, television, music, and concerts you should tune into this March!

Movies & TV

Mamma Mia! (Now Streaming, Peacock)

The 2009 film adaption of the hit Broadway musical featuring the songs of ABBA comes to Peacock! Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, and more.

Gigi (Now Streaming, HBO Max)

Leslie Caron leads the 1958 musical romance film. The film features songs like "Thank Heaven for Little Girls" and "The Night They Invented Champagne".

West Side Story (March 2, HBO Max & Disney+)

Steven Spielberg's acclaimed film adaption of the classic Broadway musical comes to streaming for the first time. The film stars Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, Rita Moreno, David Alvarez, and more.

JOE vs CAROLE (March 3, Peacock)

Tony-winning Hedwig and the Angry Inch writer and star John Cameron Mitchell stars as "Tiger King" Joe Exotic alongside Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin in the new Peacock original series.

Central Park (Season 2 Continued) (March 4, Apple TV+)

Season two of AppleTV+'s hit musical series will return with three new episodes, followed by one new episode weekly through April 8, 2022. The series features the voices of Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Tituss Burgess, Billy Porter, and more.

Life & Beth (March 18, Hulu)

The new series directed by, written by and starring Tony-nominee Amy Schumer comes to Hulu. The series also features Schumer's former Meteor Shower co-star, Tony-winner Laura Benanti.

Bridgerton (Season Two) (March 25, Netflix)

Julie Andrews narrates the highly-anticipated second season of Netflix's hit drama series that inspired the Grammy-nominated musical concept album.

Music

Sally Ann Howes: Another Time, Another Place (March 4)

The album is the first retrospective album release of Sally Ann Howes' recordings, from West End Bet Your Life, Paint Your Wagon, and Summer Song to her early work in the United States with the television musical The Gift of the Magi and the Broadway production Kwamina. Plus rare broadcast transcription recordings.

Betty Buckley Sings Sondheim (March 11)

A new compilation album will feature 24 tracks of Buckley singing songs by legendary composer Stephen Sondheim. The songs like "Children Will Listen," "Rose's Turn," "I'm Still Here," and more will be included.

Mia Pinero: Growing Up (March 15)

Singer/actor Mia Pinero's (Broadway West Side Story) debut album. The album features "All I've Ever Known," "The Nearness of You," "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face," "Children Will Listen/ No One is Alone," "Growing Up," and more.

Assassins 2022 Off-Broadway Cast Recording (March 18)

The cast recording from the recent Off-Broadway revival featuring Adam Chanler-Berat, Eddie Cooper, Tavi Gevinson, Andy Grotelueschen, Bianca Horn, Judy Kuhn, Steven Pasquale, Ethan Slater, Will Swenson, Wesley Taylor, Brandon Uranowitz, Brad Giovanine, Whit K. Lee, Rob Morrison, and Katrina Yaukey.

Concerts

Mauricio Martínez (54 Below, March 3)

The star of Broadway's On Your Feet!, Mauricio Martínez is back at Feinstein's/54 Below. In addition to playing Emilio Estefan on the Great White Way in the musical On Your Feet!, he also conquered the role on the national tour.

Amy Spanger: Come to Your Sense (54 Below, March 4)

See Broadway powerhouse Amy Spanger in Come To Your Senses, a one night only live concert where she will sing songs from her celebrated career so far, including beloved tunes by Jonathan Larson, Cole Porter, Kander and Ebb and more.

10 Years of Reunion Concerts! Celebrating Feinstein's/54 Below's 10 Anniversary (March 6)

For the past ten years, Feinstein's/54 Below has played host to some magical cast reunions of Broadway shows, television, film and beyond. Participants include Tommy Bracco, Lauren Zarkin, Jeremy Kushnier, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Amy Spanger, and more.

Major Attaway & Seth Rudestky (March 7)

Major Attaway is a Broadway, TV/Film and Voice Actor from Fort Worth,TX. He is best known for his Broadway Debut in Disney's Aladdin on Broadway in 2016. He is currently the longest running Broadway Genie with over 1500 performances.

Shoba Narayan (54 Below, March 7)

Shoba Narayan, star of Disney's smash hit Aladdin on Broadway, as well as Hamilton, Wicked and The Great Comet, makes her return to Feinstein's/54 Below. Featuring notable songs that shaped her career, as well as a few of her personal favorites.

David Sabella: Time Heals (54 Below, March 9)

After his sold out and critically acclaimed debut at Feinstein's/54 Below last November, David Sabella returns to the iconic club to celebrate the release of his new CD Time Heals.

Swingin' With The Music of Stephen Sondheim (54 Below, March 10)

The evening will feature rearranged versions of beloved Sondheim songs for the SWTM Band, a 6-piece jazz combo. Special guest vocalists include performers from original and revival Broadway companies of Stephen Sondheim shows.

Lee Roy Reams: Goodbye, Kentucky! Hello, Broadway! (54 Below, March 11)

Join Lee Roy Reams on a journey from his hometown of Covington, Kentucky to the bright lights of Manhattan where he encounters "Broadway's best."

54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits (54 Below, March 12)

Produced, directed, and hosted by the creator of Town Hall's critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 200 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won't forget... Musical direction by Ron Abel.

Will Roland & Seth Rudetsky (March 13)

Will Roland is a Brooklyn-based performer who was recently seen on Broadway in Be More Chill and Dear Evan Hansen.

Sam Harris: Openly Gray! (54 Below, March 17)

The legendary Sam Harris returns to his favorite New York intimate hub with a brand new show, featuring his definitive interpretations of pop, theatre, and standards, accompanied by his long-time musical director, Todd Schroeder.

54 Sings Lizzo (54 Below, March 17)

Get ready to dance in your seat to your favorite uplifting Lizzo jams like "Good As Hell", "Truth Hurts" and many more! This show will include iconic throwbacks like "Phone" and newer hits like "Rumors."

Love In Springtime: NYC's Rising Opera Stars (54 Below, March 20)

New York City's rising opera stars celebrate love in its many forms in an evening of popular love songs spanning from classical and Broadway to ballads and ragtime.

Derek Klena & Seth Rudetsky (March 20)

Derek Klena was most recently in Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill on Broadway. Prior to that, he played the same role in the world premiere production at A.R.T in Cambridge.

Anne Bobby & Friends: I'm Still Standing... (54 Below, March 21)

Back in December, award-winning actress Anne Bobby returned to Feinstein's/54 Below with stories and songs about a year like no other. The response was tremendous, so now 54 is bringing her back (with a few new surprises) to share her songs and stories wherever you are.

To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim (54 Below, March 26)

With her new show To Steve with Love, she pays homage to the writer who changed the course of her life. Honoring the life and songs of the most influential composer/lyricist of the modern musical, the Emmy winner and Tony Award® nominee celebrates the master with a carefully curated evening of the words and music of Stephen Joshua Sondheim.

54 Salutes Frank Sinatra (54 Below, March 26)

SINATRA RETURNS! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars.

Lauren Patten & Seth Rudetsky (March 27)

Lauren is an actress, singer, and writer living in New York. She won the Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Drama Desk Award for her acclaimed performance as Jo in Jagged Little Pill.