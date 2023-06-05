Broadway Streaming Guide: June 2023 - Where to Hear the NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast Recording & More

June is bustin' out all over! This month, Broadway fans can kick off their summer vacation with a slew of new releases featuring some Broadway favorites, including Neil Patrck Harris, Sarah Jessica Parker, Bernadette Peters, Jinkx Monsoon, Idina Menzel Will Chase, and more.

Look below to see what movies, television, and music you should tune into this June!

Theatre Movies & TV

Drag Me to Dinner (Now Streaming, Hulu)

Neil Patrick Harris, Bianca Del Rio, Haneefah Wood, and David Burtka star in Hulu's new reality competition series. In each episode, two teams of successful drag queens go head-to-head to throw the most fabulous, awe-inspiring, drag-tastical dinner parties of all time. The series features Jinkx Monsoon, Mrs. Kasha Davis, Willam, Nina West, and more. Watch the series here.

The Idol (Now Streaming, Max)

Tony nominee Da'Vine Joy Randolph is featured in HBO's new series from The Weeknd and Sam Levinson, also featuring Lily Rose-Depp, Troye Sivan, Hari Nef, Dan Levy, and more. New episodes premiere Mondays on HBO and Max. Watch here.

High Desert (Now Streaming, Apple TV+)

Tony winning Broadway legend Bernadette Peters is featured in Apple's new comedy series starring Patricia Arquette. New episodes premiere Wednesdays on Apple TV+. Watch here.

The Crowded Room (June 9, Apple TV+)

Amanda Seyfried and Will Chase are featured in Apple's new thriller. “The Crowded Room” follows 'Danny Sullivan’ (Tom Holland), a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator 'Rya Goodwin' (Seyfried), Danny’s life story unfolds.

The Full Monty (June 9, FX/Hulu)

25 years after the 1997 film, a new eight episode limited series following the same band of brothers comes to FX on Hulu. The popular British film was adapted into a Broadway musical in 2000, with music and lyrics by David Yazbek and a book by Terrence McNally.

Secret Invasion (June 21, Disney+)

Tony nominee Samuel L. Jackson leadas Disney's latest Marvel series. Set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

And Just Like That... (June 22, Max)

Sex & the City returns for a new season of And Just Like That... with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Mario Cantone, Christopher Jackson, Victor Garber, Tony Danza, and more. Original cast member Kim Cattrall will also be making a cameo. Watch the first season here.

I'm A Virgo (June 23, Prime Video)

I’m A Virgo is a darkly comedic fantastical coming-of-age joyride about Cootie (Jharrel Jerome), a 13-foot-tall young Black man in Oakland, California. Having grown up hidden away, passing time on a diet of comic books and TV shows, he escapes to experience the beauty and contradictions of the real world. The series features Tony nominee Kara Young.

The Perfect Find (June 23, Netflix)

Netflix's new rom-com includes Gabrielle Union (Producer of Broadway's Ain't No Mo and American Son), Alani "La La” Anthony (producer of Broadway's Eclipsed), Gina Torres (OBC of The Best Little Whorehouse Goes Public and Face Value), Janet Hubert (OBC of Cats and The First), Aisha Hinds (HBO's adaptation of All The Way), DB Woodside (The Geffen Playhouse' Skeleton Crew), and more.

Theatre Music

New York, New York (Original Cast Recording) (June 9)

Unlike many cast recordings, the album features the show’s complete score, comprising 90 minutes of music, including orchestral interludes. Released through the Wine & Peaches label, the album is produced by Michael Croiter, Sam Davis, Lin-Manuel Miranda, co-produced by Sonia Friedman, Tom Kirdahy, Craig Balsam. Pre-order here.

Reneé Rapp, "Snow Angel" (June 9)

The lead single from Reneé Rapp's new album of the same name. Rapp wrote and recorded the album while filming the upcoming movie musical adaptation of Mean Girls. Pre-save here.

Idina Menzel, "Dramatic" (June 9)

The latest single from Menzel's upcoming "Drama Queen" album drops. It follows the lead single "Move." Pre-order her new album here.

Fanny Brice: Rare and Unreleased Recordings, Curated by Chip Deffaa (June 18)

Rare performances from Deffaa's personal collection, some never before released. With audio restoration by Scott Gordon, the album features 18 tracks. Pre-order here.

Lewberger: The Wizard of Friendship (June 25)

Broadway Records will release the original cast recording of Lewberger: The Wizard of Friendship. The new musical by Hughie Stone Fish, Keith Habersberger and Alex Lewis will be available on all digital platforms. Pre-order here.