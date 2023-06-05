Reneé Rapp to Release Debut Album 'Snow Angel' in August

Reneé Rapp will release her debut album, "Snow Angel," on August 18. The title track will be released this Friday, June 9.

Rapp announced the new album on her Instagram account, recounting her experience writing the new music while filming the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical and what led to the last-minute decision to push the title track as the album's lead single.

"I spent 4 months writing nearly every day. I spit out all my concepts, all my ballads, my f*ck you's and my I love you's. We rented out studios in Jersey while I was filming Mean Girls and cried in damn near every studio in the valley," Rapp shared.

Rapp released her debut EP, "Everything to Everyone," in November of 2022, featuring seven tracks, including "Too Much" and "In the Kitchen." The EP was the followup to her debut single, "Tattoos," which was released in early June 2022. A deluxe edition of the EP was released earlier this year.

Rapp is starring in the new musical movie adaptation of Mean Girls, in which she will reprise her Broadway performance as Regina George. She can also be seen as Leighton in Mindy Kaling's original comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max.

Rapp is an American singer and actress who made her Broadway debut in Mean Girls as Regina George in 2019. She won the "Best Performance by an Actress" award at the 2018 Jimmy Awards. Rapp's other theatre credits include Spring Awakening and Big Fish.

