Broadway Streaming Guide: June 2022 - Where to Watch TREVOR: THE MUSICAL & More New Releases!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Streaming Guide

This June, Broadway fans are heading into summer with a fresh lineup of new cast recordings, concerts, and television shows to binge. From the new Disney+ filmed capture of Trevor: the Musical to Glee making its return to streaming services, check out what's coming to streaming services this month!

Look below to see what movies, television, music, and concerts you should tune into this June!

Theatre Movies & TV

Glee (Now Streaming, Hulu & Disney+)

Ryan Murphy's hit musical series makes its return to streaming services, starring Lea Michele, Chris Kolfer, Jane Lynch, Matthew Morrison, and more. Watch here and here.

Pitch Perfect (Now Streaming, Peacock)

The hit movie following college acapella groups comes to Peacock, starring Anna Kendrick, Skylar Astin, Rebel Wilson, and more. Watch here.

The Wiz (Now Streaming, Prime Video)

"Ease on Down" to this classic movie musical starring Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, and more. Watch here.

A Star Is Born (Now Streaming, HBO Max)

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's acclaimed remake of the classic film makes its U.S. streaming debut on HBO Max. Watch here.

Hairspray (Now Streaming, HBO Max)

The star-studded film adaption of the Tony-winning Broadway musical comes to HBO Max with John Travolta, Queen Latifah, Zac Efron, Amanda Bynes, Michelle Pfeiffer, Christopher Walken, Allison Janney, Nikki Blonsky, and more. Watch here.

The Devil Wears Prada (Now Streaming, Hulu)

Before the new musical adaption premieres in Chicago this summer, watch the original film starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and more. Watch here.

Fire Island (June 3, Hulu)

Conrad Ricamora, Nick Adams, Tomás Matos, and more star in Hulu's new film following a group of queer best friends who gather for their annual week on the island, filled with love and laughter.

The Tony Awards: Act One (June 12, Paramount+)

Darren Criss and Julianne Hough host the first hour of the 2022 Tony Awards, bestowing multiple awards and introducing special performances throughout the exciting hour of programming.

Trevor: the Musical (June 24, Disney+)

The filmed capture of the recent Off-Broadway production of Trevor: the Musical comes to Disney+, starring thirteen-year-old Holden William Hagelberger.

Only Murders In the Building (Season Two) (June 28, Hulu)

Steven Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez return for the second season of the acclaimed series, also featuring Jackie Hoffman, Amy Schumer, Shirley MacLaine, Nathan Lane, and more.

Theatre Music

A Strage Loop (Original Broadway Cast Recording) (June 10)

An original Broadway Cast Recording of A Strange Loop, Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer-Prize winning musical, is set to be released from Ghostlight Records and Yellow Sound Label. Pre-order here.

Debbie Wileman: I'm Still Here (June 10)

Vocal impressionist Debbie Wileman's tribute to Judy Garland's 100th birthday, featuring songs of the legendary Judy Garland and hits Garland would sing if she were still with us today, including "It's Today," "Beauty and the Beast," "Never Gonna Give You Up," "If He Walked Into My Life," "Rolling in the Deep," "Fifty Percent," "Evergreen/Shallow," "Defying Gravity," and more. Pre-order the album here.

Rufus Wainwright: Rufus Does Judy at Capitol Studios (June 10)

The album features "Come Rain or Come Shine," "Alone Together," "I Can't Give You Anything But Love," "Puttin' on the Ritz." "The Man That Got Away." "Happy Days Are Here Again/Get Happy (Feat. Kristin Chenoweth)," and more. Pre-order here.

Mr. Saturday Night (Original Broadway Cast Recording) (June 10)

In the five-time Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical, Mr. Saturday Night, Billy Crystal returns to the role of Buddy Young Jr. Featuring a new score by Jason Robert Brown and Amanda Green, the recording will feature Crystal, Shoshana Bean, Randy Graff, and more. Pre-order here.

Joe Iconis: Album (June 17)

Album is the new virtuosic song-collection from notorious New York City musical theater punks Joe Iconis & Family, featuring 44 songs all written by Iconis himself. Album hurtles through a cocktail of musical genres as its Rogue's Gallery of misfit children, reckless adults, and various assorted creatures sing their stories of love, hope, murder, resilience, and connection. Pre-order here.

Jeff Harnar - I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim's Words (June 17)

Jeff Harnar wove over 25 Sondheim songs - from familiar anthems like "Being Alive" and "Losing My Mind" to rarities like Dick Tracy's "Live Alone and Like It" and "More" - into an original narrative, reimagining them for an LGBTQ+ audience for this new album. Pre-order here.

Goosebumps: The Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium (June 24)

The original studio cast recording features a score by Danny Abosch (music/lyrics) and John Manclay (book/lyrics). Based on the book by R.L. Stine, the cast features Krystina Alabado, Alex Brightman, Noah Galvin, Alex Gibson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Will Roland, and Stephanie Styles. Pre-order here.

Theatre Concerts

Sue Matsuki... 38 Seasons Of Love (54 Below, June 2)

Sue Matsuki will perform jazz, American Songbook, standards, blues, and even a few show tunes (done her way) celebrating this incredible milestone in her career. Purchase tickets here.

Mandy Gonzalez & Seth Rudetsky (June 6)

currently starring in the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton," Gonzalez is best known for her emotional portrayal of Nina Rosario in the Tony Award winning, Lin-Manuel Miranda Broadway musical "In the Heights." Purchase streaming tickets here.

Eli Bolin Has No Friends, feat. Max Crumm, Shereen Pimentel, & More (54 Below, June 6)

Eli Bolin, Emmy-nominated composer of cult favorites Original Cast Album: Co-op and John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch, returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with an action-packed show featuring family and friends performing songs from his entire catalogue. Purchase tickets here.

54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits (54 Below, June 9)

Procued, directed, and hosted by Scott Siegel, this concert will feature the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them. Purchase streaming tickets here.

Tony Yazbeck & Seth Rudetsky (June 13)

Tony Yazbeck most recently starred as Cary Grant in the new musical Flying Over Sunset on Broadway at Lincoln Center Theatre. He has also been seen in Gypsy, Finding Neverland, Chicago, A Chorus Line, Oklahoma!, and more. Purchase streaming tickets here.

Growing Up Broadway: Current and Former Broadway Kids Return to the Stage (54 Below, June 15)

Growing Up Broadway is a special one-night event as current and former Broadway kids return to Feinstein's/54 Below for the first time since 2020 as they sing songs from hit musicals they were once in, would have loved to be in, or someday wish to be a part of. Purchase streaming tickets here.

10 Years of PRIDE! Celebrating Feinstein's/54 Below's 10th Anniversary (54 Below, June 16)

Celebrate pride with performers Preston Max Allen, Dylan Bustamante, Todd Buonapane, Michael Hull, Evita Loca, Liz Neitge, Conrad Ricamora, Robbie Rozelle, Marty Thomas, and Drew Wutke. Purchase streaming tickets here.

The Swamp: A Celebration of the Shrek Movies and Musical (54 Below, June 17)

Fresh off their viral TikTok Shrek Halloween video, @TheSwamp is coming together to bring us performances that'll have all the layers! The concert will feature classic movie songs like "I'm a Believer" and "All Star," plus musical favorites like "I Know It's Today" and "Freak Flag."

#MarchOnBroadway Presents The Function: A Juneteenth Concert Celebration (54 Below, June 19)

The 2x Gold Anthem Award winning March On Broadway team reunites to bring you "THE FUNCTION" - A queer centered concert celebration of the powerful black history that is Juneteenth, featuring black Broadway, TV, and Recording Stars from across the gamut. Co- Hosted by Lucille Lortel Award winner Ianne Fields Stewart, and Broadway comedienne Courtney Daniels. Purchase streaming tickets here.

Sondheim Unplugged (54 Below, June 26)

A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices. Purchase streaming tickets here.

54 Sings Sad Girl Songs, feat. Samantha Pauly, Jerusha Cavazos, & More (54 Below, June 26)

Join this star-studded cast for a night of songs that make you want to let it all out! Featuring all of your favorites from Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers, Lorde, and more. Purchase streaming tickets here.