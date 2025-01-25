Broadway Jukebox: The Greatest Sondheim Songs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



What do you say, old friend? Ready for some more Sondheim? Rehearsals are officially underway for Manhattan Theatre Club's production of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends. Starring two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters and Tony Award winner Lea Salonga, the revue is set to open April 8, 2025 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Stephen Sondheim (1930-2021) is widely acknowledged as the most innovative, most influential, and most important composer and lyricist in modern Broadway history. He received an Academy Award, eight Tony Awards (more than any other composer, including a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre), eight Grammy Awards, a Pulitzer Prize, a Laurence Olivier Award, and a 2015 Presidential Medal of Freedom. In 2010 the Broadway theater formerly known as Henry Miller's Theatre was renamed in his honor. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2015.

Can't wait for opening night? Hold yourself over with these 65 songs from Sondheim shows, including: West Side Story, Gypsy, Company, Follies, Sweeney Todd, Assassins, Into the Woods, Passion, A Little Night Music, and many more.

