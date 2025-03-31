Video: Watch Highlights from STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS on Broadway

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends will open on Wednesday, April 8.
Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, starring two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters and Tony Award winner Lea Salonga, is now in previews! Presented by MTC in association with Cameron Mackintosh and Daryl Roth, the production will now play through Sunday, June 15, 2025 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Check out highlights of the cast in action here!
The cast of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends also includes Jacob Dickey, Kevin Earley, Jasmine Forsberg, Kate Jennings Grant, Bonnie Langford, Tony Award winner Beth Leavel, two-time Tony Award nominee Gavin Lee, multiple Olivier Award nominee Jason Pennycooke, two-time Olivier Award winner Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Kyle Selig, Maria Wirries, and Daniel Yearwood. The company also includes Paige Faure, Alexa Lopez, Greg Mills and Peter Neureuther.
Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends is directed by Matthew Bourne, with artistic consultant Julia McKenzie, and choreographed by Stephen Mear. Set design by Matt Kinley, costume design by Jill Parker, lighting design by Warren Letton, sound design by Mick Potter, projection design by George Reeve, musical arrangements by Stephen Metcalfe, musical supervision by Alfonso Casado Trigo, with musical direction by Annbritt duChateau. Casting is by Tara Rubin, Xavier Rubiano, and Peter Van Dam for The TRC Company. Production Stage Manager is David Lober.