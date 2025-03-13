Video: Watch Bernadette Peters Sing 'Broadway Baby' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bernadette Peters sat down on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night to discuss returning to Broadway in Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends. Before the segment ended, she reminisced on her days on the late night show with Johnny Carson, bursting into a rendition of "Broadway Baby." While chatting with Fallon, she also touched on her longtime friendship with Carol Burnett and why she doesn't like singing karaoke.

"No, I hate to sing to tracks," she laughed. "I love live music and I don't sing in the shower because it's too much of an investment, I'll be in there for hours. When I start a song, it's like I go deep in the shed and then I'll never get out."

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends will open April 8, 2025 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). Previews begin Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Tickets are on sale at Telecharge.com and at the Samuel J. Friedman box office.

The cast of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends also stars Tony Award winner Lea Salonga, Jacob Dickey, Kevin Earley, Jasmine Forsberg, Kate Jennings Grant, Bonnie Langford, Tony Award winner Beth Leavel, two-time Tony Award nominee Gavin Lee, multiple Olivier Award nominee Jason Pennycooke, two-time Olivier Award winner Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Kyle Selig, Maria Wirries, and Daniel Yearwood. The company will also include Paige Faure, Alexa Lopez, Greg Mills and Peter Neureuther.

Old Friends is a great big Broadway show born out of Cameron Mackintosh and Stephen Sondheim's lifetime of friendship and collaboration. The two of them came up with the idea during the pandemic, drawing on the many shows that they had done together in collaboration with their good friend Julia McKenzie.